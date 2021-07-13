6 EastEnders spoilers for next week: Tiffany pregnancy drama and Ben plots revenge

Bernie Taylor (Clair Norris) discovers if she’s pregnant, but Keegan Butcher-Baker (Zack Morris) gets the wrong end of the stick and thinks it’s his wife Tiffany Butcher-Baker (Maisie Smith) who’s expecting!

Mick Carter (Danny Dyer) confides in Frankie Lewis (Rose Ayling-Ellis), not realising his daughter is hiding a secret of her own, Ben Mitchell (Max Bowden) has revenge in mind, and Bobby Beale (Clay Milner Russell) struggles to impress his girlfriend’s dad.

Here are all your EastEnders spoilers for 19th – 23rd July 2021.

Baby shock

Keegan reels when he spies Tiff buying a pregnancy test in secret and confronts his wife, not realising it’s for Bernie. The wannabe baby mama is desperate to know if she’s got the Highways’ bun in the oven so she can start paying off her family’s debts with the surrogacy cash. Relieved Keegan is put straight, but what will the result be for Bernie? And is she putting a potential pregnancy at risk with her diet pill addiction?

It’s lucky Tiff isn’t expecting, as there’s already enough drama for her and Keegs to cope with without chucking a kid into the mix. Cute culinary genius Keegan is the toast of Walford when he wins the local street food award, and Tiff is jealous at the attention he gets from a glamorous journalist. Turning up to the ceremony after getting an emergency facial with a disturbing rash on her cheek, Keegan is clearly embarrassed and she skulks off. Are Tiff’s insecurities about her appearance pushing her into dodgy cosmetic procedures?

Mick’s confession

Frankie is still riddled with guilt over causing the hit and run that left Nancy Carter (Maddy Hill) fighting for her life, but Zack Hudson (James Farrar) insists she keep shtum to keep them both out of prison. Tentatively restarting her driving lessons (is that wise?) with Mick, she’s a bag of nerves. Will she tell him the truth?

Father and daughter have a heart to heart and Mick ends up confiding in her that Linda Carter (Kellie Bright) is actually pregnant by ex-lover Max, not him, and the Carters are lying about the bubba’s paternity. How will Linda react to the secret spreading further around the family? And as Zack cosies up to Nancy, will she ever discover his part in her accident? That could be a real passion killer.

Callum begs Phil for help

The death of his first love Paul Coker was a defining moment for Ben, one that he’s never truly got over – despite settling down with caring copper Callum Highway (Tony Clay). Now Ben wants to track down Simon Atmore, the man who killed Paul in a homophobic attack five years ago, and Callum is desperate to stop his husband doing something he’ll regret.

Seeking out Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden), Callum fills his father-in-law in on Ben’s revenge plot and begs for his help. Relations between him and Ben are still sour so Phil tells Callum he’s on his own… Later, Simon comes to the Square having been summoned on false pretences by Ben. What will happen when he comes face-to-face with his victim’s lover? Could Ben kill again?

Bobby meets Dana’s dad

Bobby thinks everyone has forgotten it’s his 18th birthday, not realising a surprise party is being planned at Walford East. While Kathy Beale (Gillian Taylforth), Peter Beale (Dayle Hudson) and Dana Monroe (Barbara Smith) get ready to greet the guest of honour they pop the confetti guns thinking he’s arrived – except it’s not Bobby, it’s Dana’s dad, Harvey Monroe (Ross Boatman). Awkward.

The newcomer is set to become a regular character and there are big plans for him. Meeting the parents is always scary, but Bobby feels particularly intimidated by Harvey and is very keen to make a good first impression. He’s going to have his work cut out to impress Harvey and convince him he’s good enough for his precious little girl…

Elsewhere on EastEnders

The Panesars are in pieces as they prepare for Jags’s funeral. Suki Panesar (Balvinder Sopal) is barely eating, piling on the punishment that her son’s death is her fault, overcome Kheerat Panesar (Jaz Deol) can’t cope and storms off when the hearse arrives and doesn’t attend the service. Concerned Honey Mitchell (Emma Barton) tries to help Suki as Ash Kaur (Gurlaine Kaur Garcha) attempts to unite the cursed clan – can they unite to mourn Jags or will grief tear them further apart?

Sheree Trueman (Suzette Llewellyn) visits Isaac Baptiste (Stevie Basaula) in the mental health unit and is devastated to be told he doesn’t want to see her. Lola Pearce (Danielle Harold) then tries to get through to the troubled teacher, but feels terrible she didn’t do enough to stop his schizophrenic relapse and wonders how she can help him. As Isaac refuses any visitors, Lo insists she’ll come back every day until Isaac agrees to see her – she’s not giving up on her man…