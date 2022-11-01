Meanwhile, in the aftermath of Lola Pearce's (Danielle Harold) heartbreaking diagnosis , loved ones Ben Mitchell (Max Bowden) and Callum Highway (Tony Clay) plan to step up and be there for her.

Suki Panesar (Balvinder Sopal) finds herself the prime suspect for Ranveer Gulati's (Anil Goutam) murder in upcoming scenes - with no idea that she isn't as guilty as she thinks she is! Can son Kheerat (Jaz Deol) come to her rescue?

Mick Carter (Danny Dyer) doesn't seem as happy as he makes out in his engagement to Janine Butcher (Charlie Brooks), while his ex Linda (Kellie Bright) makes an attempt to move on from him. Elsewhere, Sam Mitchell (Kim Medcalf) is stunned by a surprise visitor, but things are looking brighter for Alfie Moon (Shane Richie). As for Whitney Dean (Shona McGarty), she's not happy about her lack of a love life.

Read on for all your EastEnders spoilers for Monday 7th - Thursday 10th November.

6 EastEnders spoilers next week

1. Can Kheerat save Suki from prison?

Kheerat (Jaz Deol) is furious with Ravi (Aaron Thiara) in EastEnders. BBC

When Nina Gupta (Hersha Verity) spots secret lover Ravi Gulati (Aaron Thiara) talking to son Nugget (Juhaim Rasul Choudhury) about recent events, she worries that his priorities have changed. Later, she takes him to the surgery, where they are interrupted by the police who have more questions about the 'missing' Ranveer. DC Manners has spotted discrepancies in their original statements - but things take another turn when, just as Suki has decided to stand by husband Nish (Navin Chowdhry), the police arrive to arrest her!

The Panesars fret as Suki is questioned at the station, and Kheerat points the finger at Ravi, who has disappeared. Stacey (Lacey Turner) is feeling sidelined, but when she learns what's happened, she offers Kheerat her support. As the police search Suki's home, Nina returns to the surgery just as Ash (Gurlaine Kaur Garcha) arrives and breaks down over her mum. Kheerat is soon raging at Nish, but Ravi turns up during the showdown.

Whatever happens next leads Kheerat to see red as shocking revelations come to light. He goes to drastic lengths to save his mum - but will Kheerat be able to do enough, or is Suki's fate sealed? And is the truth about Ravi and Nina set to be exposed?

2. Ballum step up

Callum (Max Bowden) steps up to offer support to Lola (Danielle Harold). BBC

In the aftermath of Lola's brain surgery, Callum tries to encourage Ben to tell daughter Lexi (Isabella Brown) the truth about her mum's prognosis - but Ben can't bear the thought of that as he focuses his efforts on doing research for new treatment options. Is there any hope for Lola, or is Ben setting them all up for more heartbreak?

At the hospital with Jay Brown (Jamie Borthwick) and Lola, Callum suggests that Ben moves back in with him so they can look after Lexi together. Lola is touched by their love and support as everyone comes to terms with what the future holds for her. Can the family stay strong in the face of such cruel news?

More like this

3. Mick has doubts over Janine

Linda (Kellie Bright) can see all is not well with Mick (Danny Dyer). BBC

When Linda lets slip to Shirley Carter (Linda Henry) about Mick's engagement to Janine Butcher (Charlie Brooks), Shirl is furious. But it becomes clear to Linda that all is not well with Mick, and as she checks in on him, Mick is left thoughtful over his future with Janine. Shirley asks Linda how they can stop the marriage, but later, Mick proposes to Janine properly.

Will Mick admit that his heart doesn't truly lie with Janine, or continue to pretend this is what he wants? Well, it's not long before Mick is distracted by Linda thanks to a certain cheeky charmer, but when Mick apologises for having to let Alfie go from the pub, Alfie questions him on whether he really loves Janine. How will Mick react?

4. Linda and Alfie grow closer

Alfie (Shane Richie) and Linda (Kellie Bright) look cosy. BBC

Despite her concern for Mick, it seems that Linda is choosing to accept his life decisions, as she allows pal Sharon Watts (Letitia Dean) to set her up on a blind date. Alfie offers her some words of support, but when her date fails to show up, he steps in and buys her a drink. Mick sees them together and can't help but feel annoyed. As the week continues, though, it's Mick and Linda who are sharing a moment as they reminisce about buying The Vic. Will sparks fly once more?

Meanwhile, Jean Slater (Gillian Wright) realises that Alfie's ex-wife Kat (Jessie Wallace) is struggling to handle everything, and suggests she asks Alfie for help. So Kat asks him to look after the kids - and he convinces her to let him run the cab office for her! Things are going well for Alfie, but is he any closer to winning back Kat? Or could he and Linda start to fall for each other instead?

5. Sam's blast from the past

Sam (Kim Medcalf) plots to get rid of her ex. BBC

Sam's money issues continue, and she ends up in an awkward encounter with Mitch Baker (Roger Griffiths). Later, Zack Hudson (James Farrar) is stunned when Sam demands back the money she gave him for his car, giving him a short deadline. And when Kat finds a random man, Don, in her kitchen, she learns he is Sam's ex.

At Peggy's, Don reveals what he's doing in Walford - and Sam tries to cover, digging herself into a deep hole by lying to Don that she still loves him. When Jack Branning (Scott Maslen) refuses to help, Sam enlists Zack instead. But Zack won't help either, and outside, Don puts on an extravagant display. Sam is speechless when he proposes, but she drops a bombshell on him. In the aftermath, Sam has a proposition for Zack. What does she have in mind?

6. Whitney is looking for love

Whitney (Shona McGarty) is looking for love. BBC

Whitney is feeling down about her love life next week. Despite flirting with new housemate Finlay Baker (Ashley Byam), it seems that the idea of any romance between the pair is a non-starter, so as not to disrupt their living situation. But could Whit decide to throw caution to the wind and date Finlay anyway? As she catches Zack deep in thought about his own situation, will Whitney open up about her own worries? And what will she do about it?

EastEnders is working closely with Brain Tumour Research and Macmillan Cancer Support on Lola's storyline, and you can find help and support by visiting the above websites.

