Elsewhere, Jay Brown (Jamie Borthwick) doesn't know how to deal with the shocking news of girlfriend Lola Pearce's (Danielle Harold) brain tumour , so those around the couple step in to show their support.

A secret spills out in Walford next week as the body of Ranveer Gulati (Anil Goutam) is discovered; but who will take the fall for his murder? Will it be Suki Panesar (Balvinder Sopal) or the true killer, Ravi (Aaron Thiara)?

At the Vic, Alfie Moon (Shane Richie) is getting all dressed up for Halloween, but as usual he ends up in trouble. Linda Carter (Kellie Bright) is pleased when Mick (Danny Dyer) returns as the former couple share a moment, while Jean Slater (Gillian Wright) is jealous when Harvey Monroe (Ross Boatman) looks into going dating.

Here's all your EastEnders spoilers for Monday 31st October - Thursday 3rd November.

6 EastEnders spoilers next week

1. Ranveer's body is found

Will guilty Ravi (Aaron Thiara, above) betray Suki? BBC

Nina Gupta (Hersha Verity) and Ravi are worried that Suki may confess to murdering Ranveer, as she wrongly thinks she is guilty. This would ruin the duo's plans to get their hands on Ranveer's money, but they are soon interrupted by the police, who reveal that they have unearthed a body which they believe to be Ranveer's!

Ravi later tells dad Nish Panesar (Navin Chowdhry) and Suki that Ranveer's body has been found, and it's being investigated as a murder. Nina frets to Ravi that she could become a suspect, and Ravi, alongside Suki, later receives a call from the police wanting to speak to them about the murder. Nina insists to Ravi that she won't be taking the fall and he questions her motives, before Ravi heads to the station and is interrogated about his past. Will he confess, or implicate Suki?

2. Will Suki be charged with murder?

Suki (Balvinder Sopal, above) is questioned by the police. BBC

Before all that drama begins, Suki ignores Eve Unwin (Heather Peace) and is left shocked when son Kheerat (Jaz Deol) reveals that her family now know the truth about Nish - and Suki lets slip a secret about the past. She later seeks out Eve, but ends up connecting with Nish over the loss of their son Jags (Amar Adatia).

As Ranveer's body is found, though, she prepares to be quizzed by the police as Kheerat, Nish and Ravi discuss her approach to the questioning. Suki is distracted, but manages to hold herself together with the police. Meanwhile, Eve begins to wonder if Suki is guilty, and Nish clocks a look shared between Eve and Suki as the latter arrives home. Will Nish learn of their romance, and will Suki find herself the prime suspect in the murder case?

3. Jay struggles as Lola has surgery

Jay (Jamie Borthwick) struggles over Lola's (Danielle Harold) illness. BBC

The doctor explains the operation on Lola's brain tumour and she is feeling hopeful - but Jay continues to struggle over the enormity of the situation. A dressed up Ben Mitchell (Max Bowden), Callum Highway (Tony Clay), Lexi (Isabella Brown) and Lola make plans for next year's Halloween, but Jay is drowning under too much pressure.

After an altercation with Ravi, Ben realises that Jay needs help and he, Harvey and Mitch Baker (Roger Griffiths) step in at the funeral parlour so that Jay can be with Lola. At the hospital, Lola is worried about the after effects of her surgery and Jay tries to stay strong for her, but she sees through him and the pair share a loving moment before she is taken to the operating room. Jay refuses to go home as he and Billy wait for her operation to end, but what will the outcome be for Lola?

4. Alfie goes all out for Halloween

Alfie (Shane Richie) gets into the spirit of Halloween. BBC

Linda is frustrated when Alfie organises an event to celebrate Halloween at The Vic, and panics when he takes young Ollie trick or treating without her knowledge. But later, Linda thanks Alfie for making the occasion memorable - but Kat Slater (Jessie Wallace) is furious to learn that Alfie has allowed the boys to bunk off from school. She refuses to let him have them over the weekend, but Linda decides to help him.

Alfie ends up making positive steps forward with Kat, but leaves her disappointed when he gets stuck on the roof of the pub and can't pick up son Tommy (Sonny Kendall)! Kat again refuses to let him have the boys, and Linda feels this is down to her. She tells Kat she's to blame for Alfie's roof mishap - but will Kat be won over?

5. Mick returns and shares a moment with Linda

Mick (Danny Dyer, above with Charlie Brooks) is happy to see Linda. BBC

Linda's initial reluctance over the spooky season is driven by memories of ex Mick, who she is still very much in love with. But Mick is expecting a baby with the scheming Janine Butcher (Charlie Brooks), and the pair return from their holiday next week. Mick is happy to see Linda, but disappointed to find Alfie working behind the bar.

As Linda and Mick catch up, their bond remains strong as they almost share a moment before they are interrupted. Our money's on devious Janine being involved here, as always! When will Mick learn the extent of Janine's lies? With both Dyer and Brooks set to exit EastEnders, there can't be long to wait...

6. Jean is jealous

Jean (Gillian Wright, above) still has feelings for Harvey. BBC

Mitch, Dotty Cotton (Milly Zero) and Freddie Slater (Bobby Brazier) encourage a lonely Harvey to join a dating app, but Jean is soon jealous to hear about this. She's further upset as the week continues and she learns more about Harvey's developing love life - but she tries to deny her feelings for him. She overhears Harvey, Mitch and Rocky Cotton (Brian Conley) discussing his dating app match. Will Jean ever admit how she really feels?

EastEnders airs on BBC One on Mondays to Thursdays at 7:30pm.

