6 EastEnders spoilers for next week: Sharon’s final revenge on Ian and Frankie leaves Walford

Suspicions rise shifty Sharon Beale (Letitia Dean) has something to do with the fact Ian Beale (Adam Woodyatt) is on death’s door – can anyone stop his slow, agonising death as his wife carries out the final phase of her deadly poison plan?

Mick Carter (Danny Dyer) fears he’s lost his chance to make amends with daughter Frankie Lewis (Rose Ayling-Ellis), and news of a pregnancy off the Square has huge consequences for the Panesars.

Here are all your EastEnders spoilers for 18th – 22nd January 2021.

Max warns Ian

Suspicious after Ian’s collapse, plus the fact Mr Beale looks like an extra in The Walking Dead, Max is convinced something is sinister is occurring upstairs at the Queen Vic and suggests to his former enemy that Sharon is more black widow than doting wife.

Lovestruck Ian won’t have a bad word said against his other half, and insists she’s the only one who cares about him, not realising she’s slowly poisoning him to death. Kathy’s concern also mounts for her son, forcing her daughter-in-law to escalate her dastardly plan before someone finds her stash of pills in the pantry. Her conscience kicking in, Sharon tells Phil she can’t go through with it…

Sharon’s final revenge

Determined they make sure Ian pays for his part in Denny’s death, Phil urges his partner-in-crime to stay strong and pledges to procure some stronger meds to speed up the demise. Stealing herself, Sharon puts on her best pout and tells Ian she’s making a ‘special dinner’, but is horrified when he suggests they make a proper night of it and consummate the marriage…

While the thought of that leaves viewers feeling sick to the stomach, spare a thought for Ian’s health as Sharon prepares what could well be her hubby’s last supper. That’s if her killer plan isn’t exposed before she dishes up… Could this really be curtains for EastEnders’ longest-serving character?

Frankie leaves Walford

After the last few months, Mick isn’t exactly in the mood to celebrate his birthday, especially with Tina still missing (technically murdered and wrapped in a stripy shower curtain, if we’re being picky). And when arch-enemy Stuart Highway (Ricky Champ) takes it upon himself to organise a party, it doesn’t make the situation any better.

Frankie corners Mick in the Square, demanding to know what the state of play his with her evil mum Katy, but her dad is distracted by the Tina situation and the pair end up snapping at each other. Mortified as Frankie announces she’s leaving for a new life in Australia, Mick wonders whether he’ll ever see her again – will Frankie depart while still at odds with her long-lost dad?

Jay confesses to Honey

Fans were furiously shipping (as the youngsters say) Honey Mitchell (Emma Barton) and Jay Brown (Jamie Borthwick) for months so it was a Christmas treat when they actually kissed last month. Unfortunately it came to nothing, as they pledged to put their passion aside to preserve the feelings of Billy Mitchell (Perry Fenwick).

This week, Jay is forced to reassure needy Bill once again the smooch with his ex meant nothing, which a deflated Honey overhears. Jay then apologises to Hun and when they’re alone it’s clear they’re kidding each other about their true feelings. As Jay admits the kiss was far from a mistake, could the couple take the plunge, regardless of the inevitable fallout?

Elsewhere on EastEnders

Iqra Ahmed (Priya Davdra) announces she’s going to be an auntie, as sister Habiba is pregnant by jailed Jags. Guilt-wracked Ash Panesar (Gurlaine Kaur Garcha) admits the truth to her girlfriend – that Jags was framed for the robbery and assault that put him behind bars, after sly Suki Panesar (Balvinder Sopal) shopped him to protect her other son Vinny Panesar (Shiv Jalota). Immediately given the elbow by angry Iqra, Ash is forced to move back home. Peter Beale (Dayle Hudson) provides support pushing the pair closer, but Suki can’t help herself and starts meddling in her daughter’s next potential romance. The menacing matriarch just can’t help herself.

Co-parenting has been somewhat fraught for Denise Fox (Diane Parish) and Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden), but there are signs this week the tense arrangement may be coming off the boil. Approaching Dee in the Square, Phil asks if he can spend time with Raymond. Yes, you read that right – he asks. He doesn’t break the door down shouting, “I WANT TO SEE MY BOY!” Has he been having anger management therapy in secret or something?

