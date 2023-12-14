EastEnders spoilers: Linda Carter confronts evil Dean after shock text from Mick
Is Dean behind the text?
This article contains a discussion of rape and sexual abuse that some may find upsetting.
Kellie Bright has teased unexpected results from a confrontation between Linda Carter and rapist Dean Wicks in EastEnders.
The BBC One soap is building up to the much-anticipated Christmas Day murder of an unknown man by one of six women who featured in a flash-forward to Christmas back in February.
One of the six women going through a tough time sadly has to be Queen Vic landlady Linda (Bright) who has had to deal with the return of her former brother-in-law and rapist, Dean Wicks, played by Matt Di Angelo.
After blackmailing Linda into lying that he never raped her, Dean recently played a secret audio recording of this in public, driving Linda back into alcohol abuse.
Now, next week, Linda will be taken aback by a text from her presumed dead soulmate Mick Carter (Danny Dyer), but, of course, the message isn't from Mick at all.
Linda is comforted by mum Elaine Peacock (Harriet Thorpe), who reasons that Dean must be behind the mystery text from Mick. Ignoring her advice, Linda meets with Dean. But will he admit that he sent the message from his brother?
Speaking at a press event attended by RadioTimes.com, Kellie Bright discussed a showdown that follows this bolt out of the blue between Linda and her tormentor.
Confirming Dean was behind the message, Bright said: "It's not Mick. It's not Mick, okay. Three guesses who..."
Teasing the confrontation, the actress added: "So there is a moment between them and actually what Linda thinks is going to be the outcome of that conversation is not what the outcome of that conversation is and let's just say it leaves her not in the place that she wants."
No good can come of Linda's conversation with evil Dean, but what will transpire as we count down to Christmas Day, during which Linda is present as one Walford man is murdered?
Dean is very much in the running as a possible victim, so could this meeting have any influence over what happens that day in The Vic?
EastEnders airs these scenes on Thursday 21st December and Friday 22nd December, from 6am on BBC iPlayer and 7.30pm on BBC One.
If in need of support, visit the website for Rape Crisis and also contact by calling Rape Crisis's 23/7 support line on 0808 500 2222.
