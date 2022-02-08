Dotty Cotton (Milly Zero) collapses after going on a booze binge, Stacey Slater (Lacey Turner) falls out with Jean Slater (Gillian Wright) after her mum discovers a terrible betrayal, and Jada Lennox (Kelsey Calldine-Smith) clashes with Sharon Watts (Letitia Dean).

Evil Gray Atkins (Toby-Alexander Smith) is plagued by an online troll posing as his dead wife Chantelle, but who is behind the hateful harassment?

Here are all your EastEnders spoilers for 14th – 18th February 2022.

Gray stalked by 'Chantelle'

Plan A to bring Gray down, in which Chelsea Atkins (Zaraah Abrahams) plays the dutiful wife and waits for her husband to slip up and admit he's a homicidal maniac, has gone awry so Kheerat Panesar (Jaz Deol) decides it's time for Plan B - bombarding Mr Atkins with abusive emails pretending to be from his dead wife Chantelle calling him out on his crimes.

This risky strategy yields results as Gray is shaken by the persistent trolling and wonders who's behind it. At first he thinks it's former father-in-law Mitch Baker (Roger Griffiths), then accuses Whitney Dean (Shona McGarty), who's made no secret of trying to warn Chelsea off him. Kheerat continues to secretly rattle his enemy via email while playing the BFF card, but the more riled Gray gets the greater danger Chelsea is in from her sinister spouse….

Dotty collapses

It's the anniversary of Nasty Nick Cotton's death, and while no one's expecting a two-minute silence there's one person determined to mark the bad boy's passing: his daughter, Dotty. Although her antics have made her as vilified as her dastardly dad, if indeed he was her dad - are we ever going to dig into the possibility that 'uncle' Rocky Cotton (Brian Conley) is her real father?

As Dotty lays flowers outside the house where Nick perished, Sonia Fowler (Natalie Cassidy) and Patrick Trueman (Rudolph Walker) reflect on how the complicated loss affected dear old Dot. Meanwhile, Vinny Panesar (Shiv Jalota) plans a belated surprise 21st birthday party for Dotty at the club but when the guest of honour arrives she blasts the lovesick DJ for being insensitive considering the date. She strops off and drowns her sorrows, later found unconscious by a concerned Vin and Rocky - has she met the same fate as her father?

Stacey betrays Jean

Stacey has spent a lifetime looking out for her mum and knows when she's not right, though when she confides in Eve Unwin (Heather Peace) and Kat Slater (Jessie Wallace) they dismiss her worries and insist Jean is fine. Even the ongoing flirtation with Kheerat can't distract Stace and she decides to take matters into her own hands.

Calling her mother's doctor on the quiet to share her concerns backfires when the medic contacts Jean directly, and she realises Stacey has gone behind her back. Stung by the betrayal, Jean lays into her daughter and the pair have the kind of blazing row only two Slater women can carry off. Is Stacey right to be alarmed? Is Jean in the grip of a bipolar relapse? Or is there something else going on?

Jada in trouble

Jada starts her job at the salon and proceeds to make a total hash of things, including breaking the till. Denise Fox (Diane Parish) suspects she's made a mistake hiring her, and when Jada's mates show up in the Square and encourage her to bunk off and hang out she's sorely tempted.

Fed up with sweeping floors, the stressed single mum eventually succumbs to peer pressure and heads to the Minute Mart to steal some booze - with smitten Will Mitchell (Freddie Phillips) as a lookout - then goes off with her delinquent pals to get drunk. A shocked Sharon finds her late son's baby mama hammered while she's been looking after Alyssa, and Jada realises she has a lot of making up to do…

Elsewhere on EastEnders

Kim Fox (Tameka Empson) is reunited with Howie Danes (Delroy Atkinson), the man who stole Vincent's identity and unwittingly led to the discovery of her husband's grisly death. The Kimfluencer opens up to the kindly kids' entertainer about her struggle to pay Pearl's private school fees, so Howie arranges a lucrative job plugging a product on her socials for a local business. She agrees, but probably should've checked what the product was first…!

Kat keeps her distance from Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden) making for a very awkward domestic situation, and even starts chatting up other blokes to make him jealous. Phil still wants to be a dad to Kat's kids and when he clocks Tommy Moon (Sonny Kendall) is upset he gets the lad to open up about being bullied. Will this breakthrough with her boy convince Kat to give Phil another chance?