EastEnders spoilers as Denise Fox feels guilty over Nish Panesar prison exit twist

In a terrifying Halloween instalment of the BBC soap, Nish attacked ex-wife Suki (Balvinder Sopal), before confessing to the murder of Keanu Taylor (Danny Walters) and being taken away by the police.

Denise Fox (Diane Parish) will struggle with guilt in the aftermath of Nish Panesar’s (Navin Chowdhry) arrest in EastEnders .

The Six ultimately felt that they could rest easy, despite Keanu’s true killer actually being Linda Carter (Kellie Bright).

But, in upcoming episodes, Denise will see the devastating impact that Nish’s incarceration is having on his grandchildren, Avani Nandra-Hart (Aaliyah James) and Davinder ‘Nugget’ Gulati (Juhaim Rasul Choudhury).

Denise feels guilty, but an adamant Stacey Slater (Lacey Turner) insists that the teens are far better off without evil Nish.

This may be true, but it doesn’t stop Denise from worrying about an increasingly struggling Avani.

Just weeks after Avani was left bloodied and bruised by older boy Mason, Avani witnessed her grandfather’s attempted sexual assault on Suki, and it was clear just how traumatised she was when she confronted Nish on Halloween.

Will Avani be able to heal from recent events?

Even if Denise’s worries ease, she and The Six will have more pressing concerns when Keanu’s sister Bernie (Clair Norris) returns, armed with the knowledge of their cover-up of his murder.

Meanwhile, another killer could be about to face the music in upcoming scenes, as Reiss Colwell (Jonny Freeman) and Bianca Jackson (Patsy Palmer) have a huge showdown on Bonfire Night.

With Reiss having suffocated wife Debbie (Jenny Meier) and let his fiancée Sonia Fowler (Natalie Cassidy) take the fall, will Bianca be able to expose Reiss’s guilt, or is she in danger?

EastEnders airs these scenes from Monday 4th November 2024.

If in need of support, visit the website for Rape Crisis and also contact by calling Rape Crisis’s 23/7 support line on 0808 500 2222.

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.

