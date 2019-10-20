And, by Friday, Ben has gone to extreme lengths to prove he’s not to be messed with, leaving Martin in terrible danger.

We also get a new plotline for one of EastEnders’s most underused characters as undertaker Jay gets a new booking for a funeral and realises that the person who’s died is Terry Bates, the man responsible for his dad Jase’s untimely death.

Jay is often depicted as the calm man in a crisis, so this incendiary situation should give actor Jamie Borthwick the chance to flex his acting muscles and show a different side to his alter ego.

More like this

Elsewhere, Leo, who was last seen combing through Callum’s old Facebook posts (when will fictional characters learn to use security settings?), ups the ante when he schemes to ruin Whitney’s friendship with her former fiancé. And he’s not the only master manipulator putting a plan into action – Gray too is trying to get the upper hand as he tells the Taylors that Chantelle is pregnant.

Gray is all surface charm as he shares the baby news, but really, the abusive legal eagle is just trying to remind Chantelle that he’s in charge where their volatile marriage is concerned…

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers