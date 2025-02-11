For the first time in EastEnders history, fans of the soap will be able to decide the outcome of a major storyline as part of the soap's 40th anniversary celebrations.

As fans cast their votes, the results will be revealed during the live episode - will Denise rebuild her marriage or will the temptation of a younger love be on the cards?

While Jack and Denise have plenty of history, what is it between Ravi and Denise that keeps them going back to each other?

Jack, Denise and Ravi. BBC

In a new interview ahead of the anniversary episodes, Aaron Thiara explained: "Ravi has really fallen in love with Denise. On the run-up to anniversary week, we see Ravi wearing his heart on his sleeve more, and he's been expressing how he feels to Denise.

"There's a vulnerability there because he doesn't want to be second best, or dismissed, or pushed to the side. It's taken a lot for Denise and Ravi to admit they have these feelings for each other."

While there is a physical attraction between the two, Thiara admits "there is a deeper, soulful understanding between them that the rest of the Square doesn't understand".

Ultimately, the decision is in the hands of the viewers, which Thiara thinks is "genius".

Ravi and Denise get closer. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

"What EastEnders does so well is that it’s in your home four times a week, so we all feel like a part of it," he said.

"I know when I watch it, and when I watched it before I joined the cast, you feel so invested in the characters and the stories, and you are often shouting at the TV.

"So, giving the viewers an opportunity to decide is a brilliant way of combining the show with the fans."

Who will Denise end up with? You decide!

In order to access the vote, you must be registered for a BBC Account on or before Wednesday 19th February 2025.

The vote will officially open at 8:30pm that night via BBC.co.uk/EastEnders, and will close at 7:10pm on the following evening, Thursday 20th February, when the result will be incorporated into a live episode premiering just 20 minutes later.

Read more:

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.

Ad

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide.