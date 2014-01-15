Di Angelo, who since his departure in 2008 has appeared in such dramas as Hustle and Death in Paradise, said of his return: "It's such an exciting time for the show and the Carter/Wicks family that I just couldn't pass up the opportunity to reprise the role of Dean! I'm looking forward to getting back on the Square."

Executive producer Dominic Treadwell-Collins added: "Matt is a gorgeous, charming, talented actor and it's fantastic that he's agreed to come back to the Square. Deano left angry with his mother. The Dean who returns is angrier. Shirley has been secretly hoping for her son's return. Let's hope she doesn't regret that."

Matt Di Angelo begins filming in February, with his return set to follow those of Natalie Cassidy (back on screen this week as Sonia Fowler) and Lacey Turner as Stacey Branning.