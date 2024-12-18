As Lauren discovered that coming off painkillers cold turkey could endanger her unborn baby, she was given more pills by Cindy Beale (Michelle Collins).

But when Cindy learned of Lauren's pregnancy, she was horrified, and threatened to tell her son, Lauren's partner Peter Beale (Thomas Law) about her new addiction, unless Lauren did so herself.

Meanwhile, oblivious Peter and his dad Ian Beale (Adam Woodyatt) discussed Lauren's behaviour and symptoms, and Ian urged Peter to prove his commitment by proposing.

With Cindy piling on the pressure, Lauren needed leverage – and she already knew that Cindy was hiding something about Kojo Asare's (Dayo Koleosho) accident.

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

At The Queen Vic, Lauren pressed a subdued Kojo on how he sustained his injuries. Vulnerable Kojo said that he would get into trouble, and revealed that Cindy had told him he might have to leave Walford.

Cindy soon heard that Lauren was spending time with Kojo, and she ordered lover Junior Knight (Micah Balfour) to shut things down.

With their secret affair under threat, Junior interrupted Lauren's chat with Kojo, just as Kojo came close to telling her what he saw.

While guilty Junior checked in on Kojo, Lauren questioned Cindy about her treatment of Kojo, and Cindy told her to worry about her baby, rather than Cindy's private life.

When Lauren revealed that a doctor had told her it was too risky to stop taking painkillers, Cindy gave in, handing over the tablets and keeping their previous deal intact.

At home, Lauren left Louie to play, and took a painkiller before falling asleep. But with a candle still alight as it was knocked to the floor, it wasn't long before the flat was on fire.

Will Lauren and Louie be rescued in time?

Read more:

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide.