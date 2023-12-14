But the pair of them have finally given in to temptation – right before Christmas, when a certain Walford male is due to end up dead on the Queen Vic floor.

Speaking to press including RadioTimes.com at a recent EastEnders event, Turner spoke about Stacey's growing attraction...

"He always seems to be there when something goes wrong, you know, like with Theo... whatever it is, he just appears through the backdoor," Turner explained.

"He's always there and the thing is she needs a bit of a protecting and he happens to be that. And just happens to be married... Whoops!"

While she's certainly been lusting for him, does she actually have feelings for him?

Jack and Denise in EastEnders. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Turner thinks so, saying: "I think she does have some sort of feelings for him... I don't think she quite knows what they are, but there's something."

One problem it might cause is with Denise (Diane Parish), Jack's wife.

Parish said of the plot development: "I've never had any problems with her [Stacey], and she was very supportive about the whole thing with the baby, so it's like the rug being pulled completely from under her.

"Because of what happened with Ravi, she'd been wracked with guilt over that and felt like the trust was broken so she's been working hard to get that back.

"If he'd said, 'Look, I've picked up some girl, it was one night, I was p***ed, then she would've been OK. But no."

Will Jack and Stacey's fling end up in tragedy?

