After weeks of pining , Alfie came up with a transparent scheme to win back Kat's heart last week, when he outlined his chosen storyline for the panto, which he initially came up with to help raise money for their son Tommy's (Sonny Kendall) school.

The cheeky character's plot detailed Snow White being charmed by a prince after living a harrowing childhood - and given Kat's past, we can't ignore that this was a rather creepy way for Alfie to try and woo Kat.

Worse were his attempts to cast her as Snow White, despite the locals unanimously favouring star auditionee Honey Mitchell (Emma Barton), and his efforts to orchestrate a kiss between himself and Kat.

Kat has repeatedly insisted that she is staying with current fiancé Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden), but she did falter recently when she told Alfie that she isn't completely content with the absent Phil, whose life has more drama than the mafia.

Tonight, Freddie Slater (Bobby Brazier) helped his uncle Alfie out by poisoning poor Honey with laxatives so she couldn't go on with the show; and behold, Kat was now in the starring role.

Jessie Wallace as Kat Moon and Ross Boatman as Harvey Monroe in EastEnders. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

During the first panto performance, there were a number of issues and Kat proved the perfect professional when she helped the kids, including Tommy, improvise.

But when Alfie set up his lines ready to kiss Kat, he was shocked when Karen Taylor (Lorraine Stanley) smooched him instead. Later, Kat confronted Alfie about going in for a kiss when she said no.

But when he poured his heart out to her, opening up about how much she means to him, Kat pulled Alfie in for a passionate, lingering kiss.

Kat then walked away from him, but Alfie was left more hopeful than ever as he pondered his "happy ever after". Will Kat and Alfie be reunited?

