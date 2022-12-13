Alfie is staying at Kat's (Jessie Wallace) house while Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden) is away, making the cab driver hopeful for a reunion .

EastEnders star Shane Richie has weighed in on his character Alfie Moon encountering yet another setback in his plan to win back his ex-wife Kat Slater.

"Alfie is full of hope, thinking that he and Kat are on the verge of being an item again," Richie explained.

"But he's got his head in the clouds, and Kat tells him in no uncertain terms that he means nothing to her. But Alfie won't have it! He still believes that Kat has feelings for him, and it's not until Phil comes back that things take a dark turn."

Jessie Wallace as Kat and Shane Richie as Alfie in EastEnders. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Once Phil is back, he clearly tells Kat he doesn't want Alfie there.

"[Alfie]'s gutted because she promised. Kat just says that Phil's back, and they've changed their minds, so all of a sudden, Alfie has nowhere to go," Richie said.

Instead of taking up his friends on their offer to stay over for a while, Alfie is determined to be as close to Kat and the kids as possible.

"Alfie is like, 'Right Phil, stuff you! I'm going to scale your house, and I'm going to be on the roof!'" the actor said, explaining his character has a little Christmas trick up his sleeve.

"He plans for all the kids to come out, see him being Santa and everyone will love Alfie and think he's brilliant. But there's a mishap, and then things then go from bad to worse."

Will Alfie's latest attempt to make Kat fall for him again work?

