Isaac’s obsession over Paul’s death continues on EastEnders – will he ever accept the truth?

There was a tense conversation between Isaac Baptiste (Stevie Basaula) and Patrick Trueman (Rudolph Walker) in EastEnders tonight as the subject of Paul’s death once again reared its head and Patrick did not respond as Isaac had hoped.

Isaac was diagnosed with schizophrenia and has long stopped taking his medication. His obsession with his deceased brother who he never met has been growing since then and he firmly believes that Ruby’s (Louisa Lytton) dad was the one to kill him – even though long-time EastEnders viewers will know that Paul’s demise played out differently.

Patrick was disheartened to hear that Isaac was still on his mission for what he thinks is the truth and was shocked to learn that he stole some files from Ruby’s to try and get it. Things soon turned frosty between the pair when Patrick did not believe what he was saying and Isaac made a quick exit from the square to stay with a friend.

But what exactly did happen to Isaac’s brother, Paul? To answer that we need to cast our minds back to 2004 when Walford had a bit of an influx of gangsters!

What happened to Paul Trueman in EastEnders?

Paul (played by Gary Beadle) was at the heart of a lot of drama while he was on Albert Square from 2001 until his 2004 departure and several big storylines had him at the front and centre of the action – such as having an affair with Janine Butcher (Charlie Brooks) and being very much part of the drama when she sent Barry Evans (Shaun Williamson) tumbling down a steep hill to his death.

But it was his involvement in the criminal world that eventually led to his demise when he was caught up with several resident gangsters/trouble makers including Andy Hunter and Johnny Allen (Michael Higgs and Billy Murray).

But while Isaac is interested in Johnny’s involvement, viewers have always been left to believe that it was Andy who ordered his death after Paul ratted him out to the police for being involved in the drugs world.

Paul was last seen leaving Walford in a taxi that was apparently driven by one of Andy’s hitmen and his final words were for the driver to “make it quick”. His body was later found after Jonny unearthed it to attempt to bring Andy down with the pair being rivals.

Johnny had Andy killed by throwing him off of a motorway bridge a few weeks later – it was an interesting time in EastEnders back then, that’s for sure.

But will Isaac ever learn the full story, and would he believe it if he did? And while he may have got lucky tonight after Ruby decided not to have him arrested, is it only a matter of time before Isaac goes too far and ends up paying a hefty price?

