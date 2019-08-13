Following the episode, viewers took to Twitter to show their respect for Iqra and her decision to tell Habiba the truth about her relationship.

The scene also explains why Iqra reneged on plans for an arranged marriage her family had planned, although eagle-eyed fans may have spotted clues to her true feelings in past weeks, particularly when she was seen flirting with Tina Carter during the Walford fun run. But there's no word yet as to when Iqra's love interest will be introduced to the Square.

And it wasn't just Iqra's revelation about her sexuality that won hearts. Earlier in the episode, she had been seen chucking a curry at love cheat Adam, who has been enjoying illicit trysts with Habiba while also playing happy families with Honey. The sight of Adam wearing his celebratory Eid meal on his shirt also went down well with those watching at home.

Later this week, Iqra will be seen panicking after an unsuspecting Mariam and Arshad insist that she brings her partner over for dinner. Taking drastic action, Iqra opts instead to move into Robbie's spare room. But, this being EastEnders, it's surely only a matter of time before the elderly Ahmeds learn what's really going on in their granddaughter's life...

