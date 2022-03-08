Gray's latest move comes amid a dramatic week which promises to finally bring his evil reign over Walford to an explosive end.

When news broke that the body recently found in the Argee Bhajee was Tina Carter (Luisa Bradshaw-White), Whitney Dean (Shona McGarty) rushed to tell Mick Carter (Danny Dyer) that she suspected Gray was Tina's killer.

She explained that last year she had found Tina's unused flight ticket, but at the time Gray convinced her that all was well and there was no need to bother the Carters with the discovery. Now, though, Whit has finally realised the truth.

Mick wasn't convinced Gray was a murderer, even when he heard about the man's abuse of first wife Chantelle (Jessica Plummer), but Whitney remained certain she was right. Soon Shirley (Linda Henry) walked in on the crucial conversation and the pair were forced to fill her in.

This was the moment that everything stepped up a gear, with a strong performance from Henry. Shirley told Mick and Whitney about the night she stopped Gray from killing his kids by blowing up the house, shortly after Chantelle's death. Shirley picked up a knife and vowed to make him pay, but as Gray heard her shouts in the Square, he hid out at home as Mick persuaded his mum to walk away.

Whitney told Shirley of her regret that Leo King (Tom Wells), the stalker she killed in self-defence, got away with his crimes instead of facing a trial. She hoped her words were enough to convince Shirl not to deny Tina and Chantelle their natural justice by attacking Gray.

Your guide to the latest in the world of entertainment, delivered by experts We've got spoilers, gossip and exclusive interviews for you. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Thoughts then turned to a vulnerable Chelsea, who was at the hospital waiting to take Jordan home. While still on the run following his showdown with Gray, Kheerat returned this week and after talking to Whitney, he tried to warn Chelsea that Gray was on his way to her - despite the fact that Chelsea lied to her husband that their son wasn't yet well enough to come home.

By the time Chelsea listened to Kheerat's urgent voicemail, Kheerat had been spotted and taken away by the police - and Gray had already slipped in and out of the hospital. She returned to Jordan's room to find her baby was gone - Gray had taken him.

What will a frantic Chelsea do next - will she see her little boy again? And where is Gray? Wherever he has escaped to, we know this isn't the last we'll see of him as his big week of reckoning continues.

Read more:

Advertisement