Earlier tonight, Gray was taken to the police station for questioning after devastated Shirley (Linda Henry) explained he was the last person in contact with her sister . This meant he couldn't be with wife Chelsea (Zaraah Abrahams) to pick up newborn son Jordan from the hospital. Gray feigned shock to DCI Arthurs over Tina's fate, and realised they had no evidence to link him to her murder.

As time began to run out for EastEnders' killer Gray Atkins (Toby-Alexander Smith), a huge revelation rocked the residents in tonight's episode (7th March) as Whitney Dean (Shona McGarty) worked out his role in Tina Carter's (Luisa Bradshaw-White) death.

Later, Shirley and Mick (Danny Dyer) paid Gray a visit and he lied through his teeth, pledging to help in any way he could. But when Janine Butcher (Charlie Brooks) broke her promise not to spread the news, Tina's former flame Sonia Fowler (Natalie Cassidy) was heartbroken while Whitney came to a startling realisation.

EastEnders Gray's big week: your day-by-day guide to all the drama

As she sought out Mick and offered her condolences over his loss, she asked to speak to him in private. Shaking, Whitney insisted that although she had no proof, everything she now knew about Gray made her certain that he must have killed Tina.

Viewers will recall that Tina and Shirley previously lived with Gray, but in December 2020 Tina found herself in trouble with the law. As Tina prepared to flee, she experienced Gray's temper and accused him of murdering first wife Chantelle (Jessica Plummer). Gray responded by strangling her to death.

Now it looks like Gray's evil actions are finally catching up with him, as Whit has made a crucial connection. But what will Mick and Whitney do next?

Will they go to the police, or confront Gray themselves? Shirley is also guaranteed to hear about Whit's accusation - will she take matters into her own hands?

We've been promised a tense week of showdowns between Gray and a number of characters, so the hope from fans will be that everyone affected by his reign of terror will get their moment with him.

Will Gray finally pay for his crimes? Don't miss this week's EastEnders, which continues in its new schedule and will run on consecutive nights through to Thursday.

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.