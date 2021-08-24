6 EastEnders spoilers for next week: Gray says Tina’s been found and Mick attacks Zack

Gray Atkins (Toby-Alexander Smith) lies to Shirley Carter (Linda Henry) there’s been a sighting of her missing sister Tina, setting off a chain of events that could put Sharon Watts (Letitia Dean) and Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden) in prison.

Mick Carter (Danny Dyer) clashes with Zack Hudson (James Farrar) as Frankie Lewis (Rose Ayling-Ellis) prepares to tell Nancy Carter (Maddy Hill) the truth, while Kat Moon (Jessie Wallace) is rattled by a secret from the past.

Here are all your EastEnders spoilers for 30th August – 3rd September 2021.

Is Tina still alive?

No, of course she’s not, unless those outlandish fan theories that she survived being bludgeoned by Gray and is laying low somewhere turn out to be true. Come to think of it, we never saw the moment of death or the body being moved… If anyone knows it’s Gray himself, so why does he tell Shirley he’s spotted her sister on a bus near Walford? Presumably to cover his murderous tracks, but there’s more to his manipulation than meets the eye, possibly connected to him getting fired while girlfriend Chelsea Fox (Zaraah Abrahams) happily wears out his credit card.

The fib gives Shirl fresh impetus to find Teen and bring her home and she applies pressure to Phil and Sharon to confess to the cops they were the ones behind the attack on Ian, so her framed fugitive sibling can come out of hiding. The guilt of trying to bump off her best mate bubbles back to the surface for Sharon, and she admits to a horrified Phil she wants to come clean. Despite her ex begging her to stay quiet, unless she fancies getting banged up, Sharon ends the week by making a life-changing decision…

Mick punches Zack

Zack wants to put the hit and run behind him and make a proper go of things with Nancy, despite objections from Mick. Oblivious to the secret her boyfriend is keeping, Nance reckons they should start a business together and offers to sink her savings into the venture, giving Zack an attack of the guilts at taking her money after he left her for dead and lied about it.

Nancy ignores Zack’s polite refusal to accept her investment and happily tells the family their plans, making Mick properly miffed. Warning the Hudson hottie to stay away from his daughter, he’s angered when Zack curtly reminds him they’re both lying to Nancy about the accident – earning himself a punch in the face from the publican. Soon Mick tells Frankie they have to tell Nancy the truth, but how will she react to her sister and lover’s deceit over the crash?

Kat refuses to help Janine’s daughter

The long-awaited return of Janine Butcher can’t be far off now we know the mysterious girl Tommy Moon (Sonny Kendall) was contacting online was her daughter Scarlett. But why has the little girl ended up in care? Has the wicked witch of Walford abandoned her because she cramps her style with her latest rich husband, or is Janine in trouble?

All we know at the moment is that Tommy is desperate for cousin Scarlett to live with them, and Kat Slater (Jessie Wallace) isn’t keen. Tommy secretly tries to track down Alfie, hoping his dad will take her in. However, remember the complicated Moon family backstory – Alfie isn’t Tommy’s biological dad, his cousin Michael Moon is. The same Michael who Janine married then murdered. He was also Scarlett’s father, which makes her and Tommy siblings, not cousins, though Tommy doesn’t know… Having lied to her son his entire life, is that why Kat wants Scarlett at arms’ length?

Suki obsessed with Honey?

Honey Mitchell (Emma Barton) has achieved the impossible and cut through the rock-hard exterior of mean matriarch Suki Panesar (Balvinder Sopal). Her support throughout her son’s tragic death and efforts to get her to face her emotions has helped the poisonous Panesar through her darkest hour, but has Hun made a rod for her own back?

This week it seems Suki is leaning on her mate a little too much, as she starts to get quite clingy to the point where it’s strangely creepy. Inviting Honey for dinner, Suki is fuming when Ash Kaur (Gurlaine Kaur Garcha) comes home and interrupts their girly time. Though when Honey resolves a row between mother and daughter its notable how Suki hangs off her every word. As the pals get glammed up for the Pride of Walford Awards, is Suki’s friendship with Ms Mitchell developing into some kind of obsession?

Elsewhere on EastEnders

Tiffany Butcher-Baker (Maisie Smith) is still devastated by the collapse of her marriage to Keegan Butcher-Baker (Zack Morris), thanks to him collecting more than his wages from dirty Dotty Cotton (Milly Zero) in the club office. Vinny Panesar (Shiv Jalota) notices his mate’s low mood and takes her for a drink to cheer her up, and when they share a friendly hug he’s struck with an idea as to how the pair can get revenge on cheating Keegs… Seeing as Vin was the one who told Tiff about her hubby’s hook-up, does he have designs on the redhead himself?

Isaac Baptiste (Stevie Basaula) is finally released from hospital but Sheree Trueman (Suzette Llewellyn) is determined to whisk him away to Trinidad for good, wanting her troubled son to be free of distractions to give him the best chance of recovery. Basically, she’d like a whole continent between him and Lola Pearce (Danielle Harold). Isaac is initially unsure, so Sheree uses some decidedly underhand tactics to convince him Mummy knows best and there’s nothing left for him in Walford. Sneaky.