Despite insisting to Phil that Sharon has been unfaithful and deliberately caused Mel's accident because she rumbled her, Lisa's claims have been discredited by the mighty Walford clan and earned her a threatening visit from Mr Mitchell demanding she stop slinging mud across the Square.

In new pictures from Tuesday 19th November's episode, Phil's fragile daughter Louise Mitchell (Tilly Keeper) - engaged to and also pregnant by Keanu - turns to stepmum Sharon, worried over unstable mother Lisa's increasingly unstable behaviour.

Sharon is playing a dangerous game as she comforts Lou, encouraging her to believe Lisa is losing the plot and lashing out in grief for her close mate - not realising the truth.

Panting Lisa as the unreliable bad guy and turning Lou against her own mum would certainly suit Sharon, but how far is she prepared to go in order to stop everyone discovering what her Keanu have been hiding? And what will unpredictable Lisa's next move be?

