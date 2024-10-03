Bianca's mental health is spiralling, not helped by her fixation on Reiss Colwell (Jonny Freeman) being a killer – although she is secretly spot on with this accusation.

As Kat Slater (Jessie Wallace) urged Bianca to stop her crusade against Reiss, Kat's nephew Freddie Slater (Bobby Brazier) recognised signs of ADHD (attention deficit hyperactivity disorder) in Bianca, having been diagnosed himself last year.

As the BBC soap continued, Bianca once again confronted Reiss for letting her pregnant half-sister Sonia Fowler (Natalie Cassidy) take the blame for the murder of his wife, Debbie (Jenny Meier).

A drunk Bianca fell over in the market. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Reiss threw back some hurtful insults, before nastily warning Bianca to stay out of his way.

B made some arrangements via the phone, and ignored a call from her ex-husband Ricky Butcher (Sid Owen) – whom a concerned Kat had called earlier in the week.

Freddie approached Bianca, describing his trouble focusing and hyperfixation on certain things.

When he suggested that she might also have ADHD, Bianca laughed, saying that she might be reckless sometimes, but she certainly didn't have the condition.

Kat was later seen on the phone, urging someone to hurry up and get to Walford and telling them that Bianca was "going nuclear".

During a campaign meeting for Save Our Sonia, Bianca presented the group with some pink, hi-vis jackets with the slogan on the back. When Reiss and the others rejected the idea, B stormed out and proceeded to get drunk in The Queen Vic.

Bianca was thrown out when she was rude to Kojo Asare (Dayo Koleosho), and was then rejected by one-time fling Junior Knight (Micah Balfour) before falling onto a pile of rubbish bags.

But stepping out of a taxi at that very moment was her estranged father, David, who was horrified by the state of Bianca.

Can David help B in her time of need?

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.