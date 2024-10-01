But in an interview shared with RadioTimes.com and other media, Palmer reveals the mutual respect she and co-star French share for each other, and her delight at working with the actor once again.

She also teases the fresh new dynamic between her alter ego and David, and her hopes for David to play the hero for B. The actress also praises EastEnders' Executive producer Chris Clenshaw for his work on the BBC soap.

Read on for the full chat ahead of a big week for Bianca.

How did you feel to learn Michael French was coming back as David Wicks?

" I was so happy and grateful to hear that Michael was coming back. I know he'd wanted to come back so we could work together. Michael and I really bring out the best in each other – well, he certainly brings out the best in me.

"It was a dream to work with him again. I love Michael, and I love David Wicks. Plus, Bianca and David have a new dynamic in their relationship this time around."

Bianca has a flying start to the week. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

What can you tell us about this chapter of David and Bianca's story?

"This is a whole new era of David and Bianca. I really love that EastEnders is exploring a father-and-daughter relationship like this, and it's an amazing chance to see how a woman in her 40s and a man in his 60s navigate the situation they are in.

"Bianca was born when David was quite young, so they aren't that far apart in age, and they can relate to each other better now.

"David has a very different life to the one he left in Walford, whereas Bianca is stuck where she is. I want to see David swoop in and sort Bianca's life out for her. It's about time she had a bit of luck."

What do you like best about the Bianca and David dynamic?

"They have so much light and shade in their relationship. One minute, there will be a really funny moment between David and Bianca and we're doing comedy, and the next minute, they'll be crying their eyes out.

"There is so much history there, too, so it's golden to have that to work with as two actors."

Can David help Bianca? BBC

Have you enjoyed coming back as Bianca for the stints you've done this year?

"I've had a gorgeous time once again. I'm super happy Bianca has come back. I've been here for most of the year, on and off, and I've had the best time.

"There's a beautiful atmosphere here, and that's because Chris Clenshaw is a fantastic boss, and he's responsible for the great camaraderie. I am so grateful I've been able to come back and be a part of that."

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.

