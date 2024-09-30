It's not long before Cindy and David are catching up on the lost decades at the Beale home, where David has plenty of questions for Cindy.

David's half-brother, Cindy's partner Ian Beale (Adam Woodyatt) arrives home, walking in on Cindy with David.

As these images reveal, Ian is not happy with Cindy as he sends a glare her way over her secret meeting with her ex.

Chaos ensues, but the BBC soap is keeping the subsequent events of the week under wraps – at least, as far as David's storyline is concerned.

Still, we can certainly hunt for clues with these pictures of Cindy and David's heart-to-heart over a bottle of wine.

David Wicks and Cindy Beale in EastEnders. BBC

Before the interruption of Ian, David is seen clutching a photo of Ian and his daughter by Cindy, the late Lucy Beale (Hetti Bywater) who was killed by her half-brother Bobby Beale (Eliot Carrington, Clay Milner Russell).

It seems that Cindy might be about to pour her heart out over her grief for Lucy, who she never got to see grow up due to spending decades in witness protection.

Cindy gets upset. BBC

But Cindy is soon looking sheepish in front of Ian, while David apparently attempts to placate his sibling with a pat on the shoulder.

Despite sharing the same father in the late Pete Beale (Peter Dean), Ian and David did not grow up together and have never been close in their adult lives.

So, is this a sign that David may try and make amends with Ian?

And with Cindy currently embroiled in a passionate affair with Junior Knight (Micah Balfour), will her head be turned by David?

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.

