The villainous character has been teased for some time as the focus of a Metropolitan Police investigation in the BBC One soap, with his criminal associate Ravi Gulati (Aaron Thiara) also under the watchful eye of the law.

Actor Alexander Theo has joined the cast of EastEnders as drug kingpin Christos.

Jack Branning (Scott Maslen) and Callum Highway (Tony Clay) have each been involved in the investigation at different stages but we had not seen Christos in person - until now.

Now we can put a face to the name as actor Alexander Theo takes on the role, having previously appeared in the films Almost Saw the Sunshine and All Is Good.

Sharing news of his casting on Twitter, Theo wrote: "Hey! Catch me in tonight’s episode of @bbceastenders playing Christos."

During Thursday's episode (27th April 2023), Ravi worked with strapped-for-cash Keanu Taylor (Danny Walters) on a goods shipment.

As Keanu packed away the delivery into Ravi's restaurant Walford East, he was stopped by a DS Giles who asked to look in the boxes but a horrified Keanu told him he needed a warrant and didn't trust the police.

DS Giles soon took his leave but later surprised Ravi and Keanu inside the restaurant himself and threw his police badge to the floor and revealing it as a fake.

When the stranger revealed he was testing them, Ravi then deduced that it was Christos he was speaking with. Christos was impressed by Keanu's handling of the situation when under pressure and offered more work.

Later, as Ravi and Keanu moved the goods, some cannabis fell out and Keanu showed anxiety at shifting illegal substances and wanted out.

However, after Ravi got offered more work for shifting harder drugs later from Christos, he turned back to Keanu with the offer of even more cash.

Will Keanu place his future with Sharon Watts (Letitia Dean) and young Albie at risk?

Alexander Theo as Christos in EastEnders. BBC

Next week's spoilers have revealed that Keanu will be arrested on the day of Albie's christening for his involvement in drug trafficking and the results will see Ravi leave Keany for dead.

Will Keanu be OK and what will this mean for Ravi's dealings with Christos?

EastEnders airs on Mondays to Thursdays at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.

