But EastEnders has strongly denied that Dyer's leave was enforced by show bosses and also refuted speculation that he was set to quit.

Now, an EastEnders insider has told RadioTimes.com that the actor will be returning in the very near future: "It's a matter of weeks, not months."

So, it looks as though viewers won't be deprived of Dyer for long - as for whether Mick can keep the Vic, well that's another matter entirely...

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6ZKQALijX9E?list=PLbs-Pk9dtKb9wGFelp78FklquqUuTnzni