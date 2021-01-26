EastEnders: Max reveals Sharon’s secret – will anyone believe him?

While Sharon Beale (Letitia Dean) has been working hard on enacting her plan to get a violent, deadly, revenge on Ian (Adam Woodyatt) for the death of her son in EastEnders, one person is keenly aware that she may not have her husband’s best interests at heart.

The soon to depart Max Branning (Jake Wood) had been doing all he could to warn Ian that Sharon was not on the level and while he was not able to get through to him, it does not mean that he is willing to let her off the hook – particularly when Tina Carter (Luisa Bradshaw White) is still in the frame for his attack despite her recent (secret) death.

Next week sees Max takes things a step further as he sets out to make sure as many people hear his suspicions as possible – and he picks the perfect place to do it.

After Max quizzes Sharon about Ian, she retaliates and tells him that he only cares because he wants to score points with Linda (Kellie Bright) by getting Tina off the hook. Later at The Queen Vic, Max is rattled when he sees Linda with Mick (Danny Dyer) and when he sees Sharon arguing with Kathy (Gillian Taylforth), he decides that now is the time to speak up.

In front of everyone, Max announces that not only is Tina innocent, but Sharon was the culprit. As the pub goes quiet to hear what happens next, will Sharon have something up her sleeve to divert attention from her? Or has her game been rumbled?

Elsewhere in Walford, Chelsea Fox (Zaraah Abrahams) continues to play a dangerous game with Lucas Johnson (Don Gilet) and it seems that Denise may be in serious danger as she confronts him. A blazing argument soon ensues and Denise vanishes afterwards.

The flat is found in a bad way and blood is discovered at the scene leading to everyone fearing the worst. Will Denise be OK? Or has Lucas done the unthinkable?

