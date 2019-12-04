One of the many crimes of Gary Windass comes back to haunt him as old enemy Derek Milligan returns wanting payback on the loan shark for ruining his life.

Finding an antique rifle in Gary's second-hand furniture shop, Derek grabs the firearm and prepares to settle his score with the cobbles killer – with devastating results.

Watch the menacing new promo teasing the carnage below:

Speaking to RadioTimes.com, Corrie producer Iain MacLeod revealed: "On other soaps a Christmas Day death is relatively commonplace, but less so on Coronation Street.

"Christmas Day on Corrie this year is big, exciting and a big bonkers – in my many years of working on various soaps we've done warm and cosy Chritmases and slightly crazy ones and I thought, let's go with something big and cataclysmic.

"It's one of those episodes where you're on the edge of your seat – it's so exciting and tense. Most importantly, it's the culmination of a lot of really big stories including Gary's which has been rumbling since the factory roof collapse in March. This provides a huge turning point for him."

Those in the frame could include Gary and Derek themselves, along with Gary's pregnant girlfriend Maria Connor, David Platt and new wife Shona Platt, Sarah Platt and boyfriend Adam Barlow, on a mission to bring down Gary, and fairground organiser Michael Bailey.

Lucy Fallon and Tristan Gemmill are also set to bow out of the show soon, so could their alter egos Bethany Platt and Robert Preston be in danger?

And what about the deparing Kym Marsh? All that insistence the door would be left open for Michelle Connor may be a huge double bluff…

