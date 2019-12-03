When is Coronation Street on over Christmas 2019? Final ITV schedule confirmed
When to tune in to catch all the drama in Weatherfield
It's set to be a cracking Christmas on the cobbles of Coronation Street, with bumper extra editions airing as a gift for fans to accommodate the drama set to unfold.
Schedules are now confirmed for the festive fortnight, and with huge twists promised for the beleaguered Platts, killer Gary Windass and the epic exits of Michelle Connor and Robert Preston, you won't want to miss a minute. And with our handy viewing guide, you won't have to…
The Coronation Street Christmas and New Year schedule plays out as follows:
Monday 23rd December - 7.30pm, 8.30pm, ITV (2 eps)
Christmas Eve - 8.30pm, ITV
Christmas Day - 8pm, ITV (60-minute episode)
More like this
Boxing Day - 8pm, ITV
Friday 27th December - 7.30pm, ITV
Monday 30th December - 7.30pm, 8.30pm, ITV (2 eps)
New Year's Eve - 7.30pm, ITV
New Year's Day - 8pm (60-minute episode), ITV
Friday 3rd January - 7.30pm, 8.30pm, ITV (2 eps)
Visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.