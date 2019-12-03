It's set to be a cracking Christmas on the cobbles of Coronation Street, with bumper extra editions airing as a gift for fans to accommodate the drama set to unfold.

Schedules are now confirmed for the festive fortnight, and with huge twists promised for the beleaguered Platts, killer Gary Windass and the epic exits of Michelle Connor and Robert Preston, you won't want to miss a minute. And with our handy viewing guide, you won't have to…