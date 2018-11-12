Zack was the product of a one-night stand with Gary Windass (Mikey North), who cheated on girlfriend Sarah Platt (Tina O'Brien) with the youth worker, and the indiscretion almost wrecked the builder's relationship.

At the point Nicola and Zack departed Weatherfield the tension had dissipated, Sarah had forgiven Gary and the plutonic co-parents were learning to make their arrangement work. But when viewers see Nicola again it will cause problems for Gary and Sarah as she re-enters their lives.

Who is Nicola Thorp and what brings her back to Corrie?

Nicola was played by Nicola Thorp, who hit the headlines in 2016 before landing the Corrie role with her campaign to change dress code laws having been sacked from a receptionist position for refusing to wear high heels. In her year on the show she became a hit with fans and critics, and was shortlisted for Best Newcomer at the 2018 British Soap Awards.

Currently her Corrie comeback is only temporary, but with her character's links to the street - not only is Zack the son of Gary Windass, he's also the grandson of stalwart Eileen Grimshaw (Sue Cleaver) who was married to Nic's murderous dad, and she was case worker and surrogate mother figure to troubled teen Seb Franklin (Harry Visinoni) - there is scope for feisty Nicola to make a permanent return in the future.

But what brings her back in 2019, and why does it spell trouble for Gary and Sarah? Does Nicola want to reignite their brief spark?

