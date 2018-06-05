Eileen also looks set to leave the neighbourhood when she decides to join Nicola in the wake of the bloodbath that put both Nicola and Michelle’s lives on the line.

Scenes to be shown next week will see Tim and Steve throw their colleague a going-away party at the cab office, while Eileen tells Seb that he’s welcome to stay on at the house until she manages to find a tenant.

But as soon as Eileen and Nicola have gone, Seb’s mum Abi comes knocking on the door of Number 11 and invites her herself to stay.

By next Friday, Seb will be left shocked as his mum masquerades as Eileen and tells the letting agent that the house is no longer available to rent. But will Seb condone his mother’s actions? And have Eileen, Nicola and Zack really gone for good?

