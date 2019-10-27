There’s also an extra Corrie on Thursday because ITV is playing catch-up, having recently kept the show off the air for nearly a week in favour of football. What we’ll see is prison inmate David attending his court hearing, where he, Abe and Tez all plead not guilty to the attempted murder of Josh.

But the big question is whether David will be freed. Is he set to return to a place where danger lurks everywhere and he’s constantly surrounded by criminals? Or will he be sent back to jail?

Now, speaking of Weatherfield crims, a couple of lawbreakers are getting close on the Street. Maria, who once served time for arranging a sham marriage, finds her feelings growing for Gary, who unbeknown to his neighbours, killed loan shark Rick Neelan. Maria’s past boyfriends include love cheat Liam Connor and deranged murderer Tony Gordon. She sure knows how to pick ‘em.

Finally, those who thought that Daniel’s dalliance with Bethany marred an otherwise emotional exit for Sinead may want to look away now. Monday’s double bill finds Bethany offering comfort to a grieving Daniel, only for Beth to find them in each other’s company. Expect Sinead’s auntie to let rip before an under-pressure Daniel decides to take baby Bertie away to Scotland.

