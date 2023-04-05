The actress has been playing the role of sharp-tongued Evelyn since 2018, gifting fans of the ITV series iconic one-liners, often at the expense of her grandson Tyrone Dobbs, portrayed by Alan Halsall. Fret not, as Evelyn is only exiting temporarily and will be back delivering acid comments in Weatherfield after just a few weeks.

Evelyn Plummer will leave the cobbles behind as soap star Dame Maureen Lipman is set to take a break from Coronation Street .

This is Lipman's second hiatus from her role after she first bowed out in 2022 to star in her one-woman theatre play Rose, telling the story of a woman who flees from Nazi-occupied Europe to begin a new life in America.

Two initial, sell-out runs later — at Hope Mill Theatre in Manchester and The Park Theatre in London, respectively — the star is taking her show to the West End later this year.

When is Evelyn Plummer leaving the cobbles?

How will Evelyn leave the cobbles behind this time around? ITV

Lipman will take to the boards once again at the Ambassadors Theatre for 27 performances starting from 23rd May (via Metro).

As a result, it seems likely she won't be able to film scenes airing over the summer, though we don't have an exact date for her final episode just yet. Watch this space as we'll give you an update as soon as we know more about Evelyn's exit storyline.

Lipman will be back to the cobbles after a four-week break, as the actress renewed her contract with the soap for another year last summer.

When did Maureen Lipman leave Coronation Street?

Maureen Lipman has been playing Tyrone's grandmother since 2018. ITV

The soap star previously left Corrie to work on Rose last year. Her final episode before the break aired on September 24, 2022 and saw the short-tempered character overwhelmed by her new job at the charity shop and her babysitting commitments.

Corrie's writers penned an abrupt, though very much in line with Evelyn's attitude, exit. Snowed under her new responsibilities and frustrated by the treatment received by charity shop manager Joy as well as Tyrone and Fiz's insistences she should watch Hope, Evelyn decided to skip town for a while.

On her way to the tram station, accompanied by her trusty companion Cerberus, she announced to Asha Alahan she would go stay with a friend.

