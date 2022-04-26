It came as Nicky Wheatley (played by rising star Kimberly Hart-Simpson) was subjected to press scrutiny following her sex worker past being exposed around Weatherfield High School by cruel Max Turner (Paddy Bever) last week.

Viewers were reminded of a past storyline involving fan-favourite character Leanne Battersby (Jane Danson) in Coronation Street (25th April), when the residents had reason to gossip.

Tonight, Nicky was offered a place to stay by friend Daniel Osbourne (Rob Mallard) but was soon accosted by a journalist who promptly wrote a story about her after she sent the woman packing. Devastated after losing her job at the school, Nicky discussed the impact her past life was having on her new start, and as Shona Platt (Julia Goulding) apologised for Max's actions, Leanne's name cropped up.

As Nicky pointed out that a former sex worker couldn't be around children, Shona replied "but they can serve you dinner". As Nicky looked confused, Daniel started to explain that she was talking about Leanne, but ultimately thought better of it.

This didn't stop Sally Metcalfe (Sally Dynevor) from speaking her own mind, though - ah, we'd expect nothing less from Sal! As she and hubby Tim (Joe Duttine) had a meal in the Bistro, Sally filled him in on the news about Nicky. She did at least lower her voice, adding that she didn't want Leanne to think she was talking about her, since Leanne was once in the same profession as Nicky.

This nugget of information may come as a surprise if you haven't been watching Corrie as long as we have. So if you're wondering why Leanne was on everyone's minds, dive in to this handy guide.

Leanne's past explained

Star Danson has played Leanne since 1997, and has been involved in a number of prominent storylines over the years. Of course, most recently a vulnerable Leanne was seen in fear of her life thanks to drugs lord Harvey Gaskell (Will Mellor), shortly after the loss of young son Oliver to a terminal illness. The actress broke our hearts with her poignant portrayal of Leanne's trauma.

But back in 2007, Leanne was evicted by lover Danny Baldwin (Bradley Walsh) and left Weatherfield. When we next saw her, she was secretly working as an escort - and stepmum Janice (Vicky Entwistle) was horrified.

At the time, Leanne maintained that she was happy. She now had money and was living a comfortable life. Later she began dating Liam Connor (Rob-James Collier), at which point Janice gave Leanne an ultimatum: choose between her boyfriend or her job. Leanne kept working, but her newest client just so happened to be Liam's brother Paul (Sean Gallagher) and disaster struck.

Paul threatened to reveal everything to Liam, but Leanne threatened to tell Paul's wife Carla - yes, the woman now known as Carla Barlow (Alison King). Not long later, Leanne went into business with Carla, until she discovered her status as an escort and her meeting with Paul, at which point Carla pulled out.

Carla was convinced Leanne and Paul had slept together, so got her revenge by dumping him while leaving Leanne in serious debt. Paul was furious and, blaming Leanne, he kidnapped her. Driving off with her in the boot of his car, he crashed and died, while of course, Leanne survived. By then, Carla had told Liam all about Leanne's career, and he immediately split up with her.

Leanne was heartbroken, and left the escorting service. But happily, these days she can be found successfully running the Bistro, which she co-owns with childhood sweetheart Nick Tilsley (Ben Price) and Debbie Webster (Sue Devaney).

Given their similar experiences, perhaps Nicky will find a confidant in Leanne at some point. In the meantime, though, let's hope the pair are given a break from the folk of Weatherfield who can't resist a bit of gossip!

