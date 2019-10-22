“For the first time I have met a producer that keeps in contact with me,” he said.

“I was talking with him yesterday and there are ideas. But it's not down to him, it's down to the writers, so there could be a possibility."

And despite Liz telling Jim he was a “monster” after he pretended they had a secret daughter “Hannah", Lawson believes that Liz may not be able to resist Jim’s charms in the future.

“Those two are meant to be, it's like Burton and Taylor,” he said.

"It's very easy for me to go back - I have been living in Beverley's pocket for a long time."

Lawson first appeared in Coronation Street in 1989, and featured as a regular character until 2000.

However, since departing, he has made several guest appearances on the ITV soap.

Coronation Street continues Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 7.30pm and 8.30pm on ITV