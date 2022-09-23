Coronation Street airs heartbreaking Kelly exit after gun drama

After calling off her plan to have Gary Windass (Mikey North) killed over his murderous secret, Kelly was targeted by Kieron. The man plotted to frame the teen for Gary's murder, declaring that once she fell to her death, the police would close the case as a murder-suicide.

There was a devastating departure in tonight's Coronation Street (23rd September), as Kelly Neelan (Millie Gibson) walked away after a dramatic showdown.

Kieron and another associate took Kelly to a derelict building on an industrial estate. Once they reached the rooftop, he ordered her to jump as a gun was pointed at her. Kelly stood on the edge, but as she looked at the ground below, she knew she couldn't do it.

Thankfully, Gary and Aadi Alahan (Adam Hussain) had realised that Kelly was in peril. They were able to track Kelly's phone and find her location. It wasn't long before Gary joined them on the roof, shouting at Kieron to kill him instead. Gary proved that he was willing to die in her place as he sobbed out a heartfelt apology to Kelly over his actions, which had led to this very moment.

Kieron was still intent on going through with his evil scheme, even as his crony began to panic. As Kieron aimed fire, though, Aadi appeared and, in a bid to protect his fiancée, he rushed in front of her and took the bullet.

Aadi was injured during Kelly and Gary's drama in Coronation Street ITV

Back on the Street, Maria Connor (Samia Longchambon) was worried about Gary's absence and asked Dev Alahan (Jimmi Harkishin) to call son Aadi. But when Gary answered the phone and informed him that Aadi had just been shot, Dev collapsed in terror.

At the hospital, it emerged that the police had caught Kieron and co. A doctor told Kelly, Gary and Dev that Aadi had been lucky - the bullet had missed any vital organs. Kelly asked to see him, and she tearfully clutched his hand as she assured him he was going to be OK.

But as she choked out an apology, knowing that this would never have happened if not for her, Kelly returned her engagement ring and gently told Aadi that she had to leave - their relationship was over and he deserved better. Aadi was left in pieces as Dev failed to offer the comfort he needed.

At home, Maria was broken as Kelly returned from the police station and confronted her for concealing Gary's crime. Kelly felt that her new happy life had been nothing but a lie, and stormed away to pack her belongings.

When Gary got back, he could only beg Kelly to hear him out. In emotional scenes powerfully played by Gibson and North, Gary explained that he had hit Rick in self-defence. Although Gary had initially helped Kelly out of guilt, he soon grew to love her.

Gary told Kelly that he knew the police would be coming for him; but Kelly revealed that she hadn't said anything about his guilt. She added that they were even now, but she still couldn't forgive him. As Gary told Kelly he loved her, she returned the sentiment before walking away.

Gary sobbed in Maria's arms, while Kelly wandered across the cobbles to start a new life. But how will Gary cope in the wake of this heartbreaking loss?

