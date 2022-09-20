6 Coronation Street spoilers next week: The Baileys welcome Dee Dee

Elsewhere, Stephen Reid (Todd Boyce) is challenged by Leo Thompkins (Joe Frost) who doesn't buy his nice guy act. Bernie Winter (Jane Hazlegrove) makes a decision over the offer from her double, Fern (Gabrielle Glaister); and the police investigate recent events after the showdown between Kelly Neelan (Millie Gibson) and Gary Windass (Mikey North) .

A new face is welcomed onto the cobbles next week, as the Baileys are pleasantly surprised to see their lawyer daughter Dee Dee (played by Channique Sterling-Brown). Dee Dee immediately gets involved in the community as she takes on Stu Carpenter's (Bill Fellows) case , while helping her brother James (Nathan Graham) whose own career has shifted.

Here's everything you need to know on Coronation Street from 26th - 30th September 2022.

6 Coronation Street spoilers next week

1. Dee Dee surprises the Baileys

Channique Sterling-Brown plays Dee Dee. (ITV) ITV

Aggie (Lorna Laidlaw) and Ed (Trevor Michael Georges) are thrilled when daughter Dee Dee arrives home from America. It's not long before she is putting her skills to use, as James shows her a concerning letter, while she makes a friend in Alya Nazir (Sair Khan) who has a task for her.

Coronation Street has only just unveiled Dee Dee's casting, with actress Sterling-Brown saying of her character: "Dee Dee's going to bring a lot of fun, a lot of chaos - but in a good way, hopefully! Dee Dee is organised chaos, is how I describe her. She bursts into any room she's in, she's a big personality but she's really hard-working. She's a great lawyer, she knows what she's doing." Read on for more details, as Dee Dee gets involved in an ongoing storyline...

2. Dee Dee takes on Stu's case

Thanks to Dee Dee, Alya heads out on a mission to talk to Bridget. (ITV) ITV

When Yasmeen Nazir (Shelley King) returns and discovers that Speed Daal is closed because of Stu's past, she assures her friend that they can rebuild the business and clear his name. As Dee Dee hears about his case, she agrees to take it on. She points out the gaps in the police enquiry to Alya, and suggests that they speak to Stu's daughter Bridget and go over her mum's statement.

As Alya quizzes Bridget about the night of Charlie's murder, Bridget backs up her mum's story and soon gets upset, threatening to call the police. Meanwhile, Dee Dee reveals she has found an address for Lennox, the detective that Stu said coerced his confession. Stu grabs the information and flees, hammering on Lennox's front door. Will Stu put his case at risk, or allow Dee Dee to take charge?

3. James considers his future

Can Dee Dee help James? (ITV) ITV

James is downbeat as he confides in Aggie that his footballing career is over after his health took a turn. His brother Michael (Ryan Russell) and dad Ed tell him not to make any rash decisions, and as they catch up with Dee Dee, James shows her the offer of a paltry pay-off from County. Dee Dee calls the club and demands a meeting as James's solicitor. Will she be able to up the price for him?

As the week continues, James contemplates his future. After giving Lily Platt a football lesson, James attends a job interview at the Bistro. He admits to owner Debbie Webster (Sue Devaney) that his heart isn't in the job; but then Lily thanks him for his coaching as she has made it onto a football team. This gives James something to think about. Will he find his passion?

4. Stephen vs Leo

What will Stephen do next? (ITV) ITV

When Leo's dad, Teddy, warns him against chucking his life away on a woman twice his age who can't be trusted, Leo ends up chatting to Gemma Winter (Dolly-Rose Campbell) about his doubts over Jenny Connor (Sally Ann Matthews). Still convinced that Stephen is a liar, Leo talks to the estate agent who was booked to value Audrey's house.

Leo then overhears a conversation between Stephen and ex-wife Gabrielle (Helene Maksoud), and later confronts Stephen. Leo reveals he has heard everything, and he knows that Stephen plans to get hold of the equity on Audrey's home. When Leo follows him, he taunts Stephen and threatens to call Audrey. What will Stephen do next?

Whatever happens, we'll soon see Jenny worrying about a missing Leo, who hasn't been home all night. Daisy Midgeley (Charlotte Jordan) wonders if Leo has got cold feet, and Jenny believes that he has gone to Canada alone. But is there more to it after his showdown with Stephen?

5. Bernie calls her doppelganger

Bernie has a plan. (ITV) ITV

When Bernie accidentally smashes the first golf trophy won by Aadi Alahan (Adam Hussain) while cleaning the house, his dad Dev (Jimmi Harkishin) is furious and sacks her. Her desperation for cash growing, Bernie finds Fern's card and calls her. Later, we'll see her dressed up in Fern's finery; and she makes out she's got a job interview.

What exactly is Bernie's plan? Eventually, Dev apologises to her for overreacting and pours his heart out to her over failing to protect Aadi. Bernie offers her support, and Dev is touched. Could their old romance be back on? And will Bernie get caught out over her work with Fern?

6. The police question the shooting

Was Kelly's exit her demise, or was someone else shot? (ITV) ITV

In the aftermath of the shocking events that took place during Aadi and Kelly's engagement party, the police are back on the cobbles as they start questioning residents over the shooting. But what we don't yet know is who got shot and whether that character survived.

Viewers know that Kelly learned that Gary has killed her dad Rick, and she set up a revenge plan that ended up with the two of them in peril on top of a roof. Did one of them get fatally injured? As the police begin their investigation, could someone be about to be charged with murder? And with Dev distraught over Aadi, could the teen be the one who paid the price for everything?

