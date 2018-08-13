By Wednesday, Eileen will be seen noticing Sean's dishevelled state and grows increasingly concerned when she hears that he's lost his job. After quizzing him about his living arrangements, Sean makes out that he's staying at a friend's flat in town. But will Eileen be convinced by his explanation? Or is the truth about Sean's situation set to be revealed?

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.