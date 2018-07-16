Now - as can be seen in this sneak peek clip released by the ITV soap - Angie admits that she's lost all respect for Jude and feels trapped in her marriage. (Point to note: that kiss she shared with Adam Barlow probably hasn't helped the situation either!)

So is Angie destined to call things a day with Jude? And will she decide to pursue a relationship with solicitor Adam instead?

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.