Jude and Angie Appleton look to be headed for divorce in this week's Coronation Street when an appointment to see a marriage guidance counsellor turns sour. As Corrie fans know, the pair haven't exactly been seeing eye to eye ever since Jude revealed that he isn't really a marine biologist and was, in fact, employed at the gift shop.

Now - as can be seen in this sneak peek clip released by the ITV soap - Angie admits that she's lost all respect for Jude and feels trapped in her marriage. (Point to note: that kiss she shared with Adam Barlow probably hasn't helped the situation either!)

So is Angie destined to call things a day with Jude? And will she decide to pursue a relationship with solicitor Adam instead?

