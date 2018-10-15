But the actress also revealed that Leanne - who is currently in hospital after being caught up in the Connors' car crash - will initially find it difficult when she discovers that Nick is back on the scene. "Leanne's a bit broken when she sees him. She remembers how hurt she was, so it'll be interesting to see whether she does forgive him.

"But she's had quite a lonely time of it lately. So with Nick back, it gives this feisty, mouthy character the chance to show her more vulnerable side. And I'm a big fan of Ben's, not just as an actor, but as a person as well. And it means we get to work together, which is always good. I've known for a while that he was coming back, so I was counting down the days."

In the meantime, though, viewers are still awaiting to see how quickly Leanne recovers from her injuries, after she became an unexpectedly casualty during cliffhanger scenes shown on Friday. Asked whether she enjoyed the fact that Leanne's involvement in the drama had been held back from viewers, Danson said:

"Yes, definitely. It's always more interesting when people don't know. It's a bit more shocking when the viewers don't expect it. I enjoyed that they managed to keep the twist out of everyone's view."

