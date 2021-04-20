6 Coronation Street spoilers for next week: Simon risks his life and Peter is attacked

Simon Barlow (Alex Bain) breaks out of police protection to be at his dad’s bedside when Peter Barlow (Chris Gascoyne) prepares to have a life-saving operation. But what has recently returned Sharon Bentley (Tracie Bennett) got to do with it?

Tyrone Dobbs (Alan Halsall) pushes everyone away thanks to his scandalous fling with Alina Pop (Ruxandra Porojnicu), and Asha Alahan (Tanisha Gorey) makes a big decision about her future that worries her family.

Here are all your Coronation Street spoilers for 26th – 30th April 2021.

What is Sharon up to?

By now it’s very clear Sharon didn’t come back to Weatherfield to reminisce about old times with former foster mum Rita Tanner (Barbara Knox) – she’s a woman on a mission, we just don’t know what that mission is yet. It seems to involve tracking down Leanne Battersby (Jane Danson), who Sharon clashed with the last time she was on the cobbles (though who hasn’t she clashed with since the first of her sporadic appearances back in 1982?).

Sharon’s attempts to lure Lee out of her witness protection hideout see her steal old mate Gail Rodwell’s (Helen Worth) laptop looking for a number for Nick Tilsley (Ben Price), then befriends his son Sam Blakeman (Jacob Riordan) and encourages him to contact his missing father. As her behaviour gets increasingly suspicious, Sharon hits on the perfect way to find her prey…

Dying Peter attacked

The good news is that Peter is told they’ve found a match and he can have his life-saving liver transplant. The bad news is Sharon manipulates Sam into getting word to Simon his dad is about to have a major operation knowing it might be the key to locating Leanne. So it’s swings and roundabouts.

Si breaks cover and shows up at the hospital, despite Leanne and Nick insisting it could put all their lives at risk as they sit tight and wait for the drug gang’s trial. Desperate to be at his dad’s bedside Simon refuses to go back to the safe house, but as Peter and Carla Barlow (Alison King) convince him to scarper a hospital cleaner clocks the lad and makes a phone call reporting his whereabouts. Horrified Peter realises the gang have followed his son and a fight breaks out… Has Simon ruined everything, and will Peter survive to have his op?

Tyrone and Alina make enemies

The heartbreak and humiliation felt by Fiz Stape (Jennie McAlpine) over being traded in for a younger model gets even harder to bear this week when she sees Alina doing a cracking job of playing stepmum to Hope and Ruby. Even her kids prefer cheating Tyrone’s new love interest, isn’t life cruel?

Ty’s fears the girls will make life hard for his new partner are soon forgotten when Alina charms them at a ‘Meet The Girlfriend’ meal, but as the happy family unit leave the restaurant Fiz arrives to collect her daughters and it’s beyond awkward. As Fiz sobs she’s being replaced, Kevin Webster (Michael Le Vell) tells Ty he’s not comfortable with him bringing Alina as a guest to the wedding – so affronted Tyrone resigns as best man! Is this ill-advised fling really worth it…?

Asha controlled by Corey

Worried about Asha, Dev Alahan (Jimmi Harkishin) arranges a chat with Corey’s dad Stefan Brent (Paul Opacic) to discuss, parent to parent, their respective offspring’s controversial living arrangements. Turns out Stefan couldn’t give a stuff what his wayward son does (which explains a lot), making Dev even more anxious Asha is throwing her future away on callous Corey.

Stefan then rents out Leanne’s old flat and lets Corey and Asha live there. Asha’s mates fear Corey is controlling her, despite her insistence she’s happier than she’s ever been (she’s really not), and behind closed doors he continues to treat his gullible girlfriend like dirt and finds ways to isolate her from her family. Sleazy Corey also clearly has his eye on Kelly Neelan (Millie Gibson) – will he cheat on Asha?

Elsewhere on Coronation Street

After last week’s fail when Seb Franklin (Harry Visinoni) laughed along at his workmates’ jibes about Nina Lucas (Mollie Gallagher) and her goth image, the long-haired labourer does himself no favours when he tries to make amends by dressing like a member of Sisters of Mercy and giving his girlfriend a funeral wreath for her birthday. Despairing Nina eventually forgives her well-intentioned beau, and explains what being a goth means to her. He agrees to be more respectful so smitten Nina asks him to move in!

Todd Grimshaw (Gareth Pierce) struggles to access his caring side as he makes his mark at the undertakers by being ruthless with the grieving customers and squeezing them for every vulnerable penny they’ve got. George Shuttleworth (Tony Maudsley) fumes but Todd regrets his ruthless attitude when he has to arrange the funeral of a young boy – a tragic reminder of the loss of his own son Billy 17 years ago…