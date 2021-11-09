6 Coronation Street spoilers for next week: Sam in danger and Kelly’s on the streets

Grieving Sam Blakeman (Jude Riordan) finds himself in a dangerous situation when a prank backfires – can he cope with the possibility of another death in the family?

Kelly Neelan (Millie Gibson) meets a sleazy stranger when she’s forced to live on the streets, Jenny Connor (Sally Ann Matthews) gets a shock at Johnny’s funeral, and bad boy Ray Crosby (Mark Frost) returns.

Here are all your Coronation Street spoilers for 15th – 19th November 2021.

Can Sam save Lily?

It’s an upsetting day for Sam as he moves back into the flat where his mum was murdered, so the last thing the mute mite needs is mouthy Max Turner (Paddy Bever) making insensitive comments. Nick Tilsley (Ben Price) is narked but gives his nephew the benefit of the doubt (he’ll regret that when he sees the inappropriate film the teen has made about the storm drama…) and lets him babysit Sam and Lily Platt (Brooke Malonie), hoping they can put that NTA-winning smile back on his face and get him talking again.

The Curse of Victoria Court strikes again when Lily plays a prank on Sam and locks him out on the balcony. She taunts him from inside the flat smugly sucking on a lollipop – which she then accidentally swallows whole (not the stick, obvs) and starts choking! Can struggling Sam overcome his grief and find his voice so he can shout for help, or will Lil let him in so he can save her? How much more can one child take?!

Kelly on the streets

Kelly’s hopes for a new start after being released from prison are dashed when she’s forced out of that scabby hostel and ends up spending the night in a dingy shop doorway. Aadi Alahan (Adam Hussain) wants to help and begs Dev Alahan (Jimmi Harkishin) to let his mate move in, but while he deliberates homeless Kelly falls deeper into danger.

The teen takes shelter in a hotel lobby and gets a sleazy offer from an unsavoury guest named Alan who asks her to join him in his room. Creeped-out Kel legs it back to the doorway, only to find the few possessions she had have been nicked. Unable to get hold of Aadi, she shamefully returns to the hotel and knocks on Alan’s door… When she returns to the street, Kelly overhears Asha saying she’s not welcome at the Alahans so she slopes off – where will the vulnerable girl end up?

Shock at Johnny’s funeral

Following his grim death in the flooded sewers, Johnny Connor is laid to rest and there are moving eulogies to the man from daughter Carla Barlow (Alison King) and wife Jenny. Don’t expect this send-off to be the gag-fest Norris Cole’s was a few weeks back.

Jen hits the bottle hard at the wake, much to Carla’s concern who knows a thing or two about the dangers of booze, and the forlorn landlady reveals she’s the sole beneficiary of Johnny’s will and he’s left her £20,000. Claiming she’s undeserving of the inheritance, widowed Jenny turns on her family and makes some cruel accusations…

Ray returns

Corrie have obviously dusted off that prison visiting room set we saw so much of during the incarceration of Yasmeen Metcalfe (Shelley King) and the aforementioned Johnny Connor (RIP), as we catch up with two former Weatherfield residents now serving time.

Tim Metcalfe (Joe Duttine) visits Faye Metcalfe (Ellie Leach) and fears his fragile daughter is really not coping inside, so Debbie Webster (Sue Devaney) confronts jailed rascal Ray with an ultimatum: unless he pleads guilty to sexually assaulting Faye, which could exonerate her for attacking him, she’ll report him for Johnny’s death. Don’t forget, Debs knows Ray paid a dodgy builder to create the Platts’ sinkhole so they’d sell their house, making him responsible for the eventual tragedy. Will Ray play ball with his ex-partner in crime to get Faye out?

Elsewhere on Coronation Street

Tyrone Dobbs (Alan Halsall) has a spring in his step as he meets new love interest Isla (Gemma Oaten) for a date. It’s all going swimmingly until an angry fella approaches the pair announcing he’s Isla’s husband and punches Ty in the gob. The mechanic is mortified, especially when Fiz Stape (Jennie McAlpine) of all people breaks the news Isla has a penchant for making a play for the dads on the school run behind her hubby’s back. Serves him right for dumping lovely Fiz in the first place.

Adam Barlow (Samuel Robertson) tells Daniel Osbourne (Rob Mallard) what all Corrie fans are thinking: Daisy Midgeley (Charlotte Jordan) is dodgy and he should steer clear. The bolshy barmaid babysits Bertie and posts numerous sickly selfies of them, prompting Adam to observe to his uncle she’s using a child to boost her online profile and get more followers. That’s low. Manipulative Daisy continues to cast a seductive spell on the widower, who can’t resists as they end up in the bedroom by the end of the week…