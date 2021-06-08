6 Coronation Street spoilers for next week: Nina confronts Corey and Leanne feels the pressure

Grieving Nina Lucas (Mollie Gallagher) is in self-destruct mode as she hits the bottle and confronts Corey Brent (Maximus Evans) over Seb’s murder, but is she putting herself in danger?

Leanne Battersby (Jane Danson) must decide whether to testify against Harvey Gaskell (Will Mellor), Tyrone Dobbs (Alan Halsall) faces humiliation and an old face returns to advise Gemma Winter (Dolly-Rose Campbell) on a big decision.

Here are all your Coronation Street spoilers for 14th – 18th June 2021.

Will Nina kill Corey?

Seeing Nina spiral from being a sassy, confident individual to a heartbroken wreck of a girl in the wake of the attack and Seb’s death is devastating. This shows just how much we’ve come to care about the quirky character, and confirms Gallagher has earned her place as one of Corrie’s brightest upcoming talents.

The misery continues for grieving Nina this week, who rips up her artwork, loses her designing job at Underworld, hits the bottle and starts flirting with inappropriate fellas. After another all-night bender, Nina heads to a hotel bar with an older guy she’s just met and sees cocky Corey toasting his award for ‘promising young player’ with Weatherfield County star Tommy Orpington (Matt Milburn). Publicly announcing how the club’s new golden boy kicked her boyfriend to death, the boys quietly make their exit – and Nina follows them with the (quite heavy looking) award in hand. Is she planning the ultimate revenge on Corey?

Leanne makes her decision

Out of hiding and back on the street, Leanne now has just days to decide whether to give evidence against Harvey in his upcoming trial. Considering the danger her family has already faced, Lee is understandably wobbly in trying to hold her nerve and dob the drug dealer in on the dock.

Incarcerated Harvey, via sneaky auntie Sharon Bentley (Tracie Bennett), may have some more tricks up his sleeve on how to intimidate Leanne on the outside, so she’s still looking over her shoulder. As the cops put pressure on their former informant to ensure Harvey is banged up for as long as possible, what will Leanne do?

Tyrone humiliated

Among the midlife crisis misery for Tyrone, there’s some much-needed mirth injected into the storyline this week when the cheating mechanic has an embarrassing incident with some skinny jeans.

Evelyn Plummer (Maureen Lipman) raises an eyebrow and dishes out a one-liner when she clocks her grandson has adopted a new image, and he sheepishly admits girlfriend Alina Pop (Ruxandra Porojnicu) has started picking out some modern clothes. When Ty shows up at the bistro in skinny jeans with Alina on his arm, Fiz Stape (Jennie McAlpine) is upset to see her ex flaunting his new romance in her face. But Tyrone soon realises the tight trousers were a mistake as a wardrobe function leads to him becoming a laughing stock…!

Gemma and Chesney clash over the kids

Chesney Brown (Sam Aston) is so pleased when doctors give little Aled the go-ahead as a candidate for a cochlear implant, he completely misses the fact Gemma has reservations. Grabbing a quiet word with her other half, she admits she’s worried about the risks involved of the procedure for her lad, who is only just over 18-months-old.

Inviting cobbles veteran (remember Emily Bishop’s niece?) Freda Burgess (Ali Briggs) to talk to Gem about living as a deaf person and pros and cons of the operation doesn’t sway the worried mum, and she insists it’s not happening. Gobby Gemma putting her foot down annoys Ches, who feels his opinion is being ignored, and when he misses a sign-language session the mum-of-four can’t help but feel he’s done it on purpose…

Elsewhere on Coronation Street

The brilliance of the hate crime story has been the ripple effect it’s had across different families and characters across the cobbles. This week the focus is on good girl Summer Spellman (Harriet Bibby) who is still haunted by the events of that fateful night, and feels she could’ve prevented Seb’s murder. Billy Mayhew (Daniel Brocklebank) is called to the school to be told his foster daughter is falling behind, and she’s then diagnosed with anxiety and stress. Is this just the tip of the iceberg?

Bernie Winter (Jane Hazlegrove) fumes when Mary Taylor (Patti Clare) reveals she overheard Dev Alahan (Jimmi Harkishin) discussing their hook-up in a less-than-respectful manner to the lads. After being told off by Mary for treating Bern so badly, Dev tries to make amends so buys Ms Winter some apology flowers and asks if they can be friends. This is Bernie we’re talking about, she’s hardly the forgiving type. Be afraid, Dev.