6 Coronation Street spoilers for next week: Nick risks everything for Sam and Daisy blackmails Jenny

Nick Tilsley (Ben Price) is terrified for his son’s life when he comes out of hiding and is ambushed by the drug gang who’ve kidnapped young Sam Blakeman (Jude Riordan). Will Leanne Battersby (Jane Danson) be forced to change her statement against Harvey Gaskell (Will Mellor)?

Jenny Connor (Sally Ann Matthews) is blackmailed over an indiscretion, Sharon Bentley (Tracie Bennett) plots her escape and Asha Alahan (Tanisha Gorey) puts her risky plan to get justice for Seb into action.

Here are all your Coronation Street spoilers for 24th – 28th May 2021.

Can Nick and Natasha save Sam?

Nick takes a huge risk returning to the street to search for Sam, which is exactly what Sharon had banked on by organising for his son to be kidnapped. As Sam fears he may never see daylight again from the inside of the van he’s trapped in, Nick is approached by one of Harvey’s gang who threaten his son’s life unless he convinces Leanne and Simon Barlow (Alex Bain) to retract their statement.

While Nick feels he has no choice but to comply with the gangster’s demands, protective mum Natasha Blakeman (Rachel Leskovac) goes rogue and marches to the police station to tell them everything. Can she be convinced that involving the cops is sure to put Sam – along with Nick, Lee, Si and the entire family – in even greater danger?

The net closes in on Sharon

Sharon is full of shame and knows she’s gone too far in her quest to get nasty nephew Harvey off the hook, so she decides to leave the street and move back home. This piques the suspicions of canny Jenny, who is patiently waiting for shifty Sharon to slip up – but our Jen has no idea what her foster sister is really up to.

Johnny Connor (Richard Hawley) casually mentions to his wife he recognises Sharon from the jail visiting room, but admits he’s has never heard of the ‘inmate mentor scheme’ the deceitful blonde used as her cover story when she bumped into Jenny at the prison gates. Quizzing ex-con Gary Windass (Mikey North) for more info, Jenny is stunned to discover the family connection between Sharon and Harvey – and wants to know why she’s been so secretive about it…

Daisy blackmails Jenny

Jenny has more secrets to contend with when minxy stepdaughter Daisy Midgeley (Charlotte Jordan) reveals she knows the saucy secret she and lusty lodger Ronnie Bailey (Vinta Morgan) are hiding, and her silence has a price – Daisy wants Ron to invest in her makeup selling scheme otherwise she’ll blab to Johnny!

Turning on the waterworks when confronted by Jenny and given her marching orders, Daisy insists she didn’t mean to cause trouble and she’s still stung from her traumatic childhood: her dad remarried and she felt forgotten when his and Jenny’s new baby came along, only for her half-brother to later die in tragic circumstances. Will Jenny be swayed by the sob story?

Asha in danger?

Clever old Asha continues to reel in cocky Corey Brent (Maximus Evans) by pretending she still wants to be with him so she can trick him into revealing the truth about the awful attack on Seb and Nina Lucas (Mollie Gallagher). With Seb’s funeral approaching, Ash is determined to get justice so she arranges to meet with her ex.

When she bats her eyelashes and says she’s missing him, Corey calls her bluff and suggests they go back to their old flat and sleep together – thankfully, Asha deflects and says it’s soon for them to be intimate again but she still wants to be mates. Can she catch him out or is she out of her depth?

Elsewhere on Coronation Street

Good news for Peter Barlow (Chris Gascoyne) who is told he’s back on the transplant list. Let’s hope there are no more drug dealers storming the hotel corridors next time he’s about to go under the knife, eh? To avoid an endless, uncertain, Daniel Osbourne (Rob Mallard) persuades Adam (Samuel Robertson) they should put themselves forward as potential liver donors for their relative. It could be the answer to their prayers, but do we detect Adam is not keen…?

Evelyn Plummer (Maureen Lipman) is rubbing people up the wrong way, as per usual, though when she berates grandson Tyrone Dobbs (Alan Halsall) over ditching Fiz Stape (Jennie McAlpine) for Alina Pop (Ruxandra Porojnicu) we’re with the gobby grandma – someone needs to talk some sense into that lad. Elsewhere, Evelyn is incandescent when Bernie Winter (Jane Hazlegrove) starts working at the shop and causes the pensioner to fall and injure herself. Threatening criminal negligence in the workplace and demanding compensation, Evelyn proves she’s not a woman to be messed with. Alina better watch out.