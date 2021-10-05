6 Coronation Street spoilers for next week: Abi returns for revenge on Seb and Imran tells Toyah he cheated

Missing Abi Franklin (Sally Carman) finally returns and Nina Lucas (Mollie Gallagher) suspects she’s planning a secret revenge on Seb’s killer Corey Brent (Maximus Evans).

Imran Habeeb (Charlie de Melo) confesses his infidelity to Toyah Battersby (Georgia Taylor), drug dealer Harvey Gaskell (Will Mellor) plots from his prison cell and Jenny Connor (Sally Ann Matthews) has a surprising new love interest.

Here are all your Coronation Street spoilers for 11th – 15th October 2021.

Abi’s back but what is she hiding?

Kevin Webster (Michael Le Vell) is relieved when Abi returns, apologising for doing a runner and insisting the money she took from the joint account was to pay for somewhere to stay and not to get off her face on drugs. While Kev hopes his other half is back for good, agitated Abs is acting cagey and Nina suspects she’s hiding something – and she’s right.

Finding a notebook full of disturbing scrawls about Corey and his comings and goings, Nina realises someone is stalking Seb’s killer. And if it’s not her, there’s only one other person it could be… Confronting Abi, has Nina got the wrong end of the stick, or does the grieving mother have a risky plan to get revenge on cruel Corey?

Imran confesses to Toyah

Sabeen Habeeb (Zora Bishop) turns the screws on Imran to get information on Sharon’s whereabouts to help Harvey’s appeal, but the stressed solicitor has had enough and tells Toyah he’s being blackmailed by his ex because she had a one-night stand – though Imran insists he didn’t sleep with Sabeen, he copped off with a stranger. But is he telling the whole truth?

Toyah fumes, especially because the timing couldn’t be worse as the couple are about to welcome a new foster child. Disgusted to hear from nephew Simon Barlow (Alex Bain) how Imran has been sneakily pumping her family for info on Harvey, Toyah swipes her fella’s phone to have a snoop, then finds a way to get her own back…

Harvey vows revenge

A seething Sabeen shows up at Imran’s office and tells him she’s been accused of misconduct and thrown off her current cases after somebody forwarded a load of private text messages to her boss. Accused Imran denies it, then realises his mobile is missing and angry Toyah must be behind it.

Word spreads that Harvey’s case is in tatters, which is good news for scared Simon but the dastardly drug dealer himself is not a happy bunny. Spiteful Sabeen visits her former client in prison and tells him Toyah, little sister of snitch Leanne Battersby (Jane Danson) who put him behind bars, is to blame for ruining his appeal. Horrid Harvey vows to get even with the Battersby sisters – watch out, girls!

Jenny steals Daisy’s man

Hard-to-please Daisy Midgeley (Charlotte Jordan) relents and decides to give lovestruck Leo a chance, only to find she’s missed the boat and the newcomer has shifted his romantic focus to her stepmum Jenny instead. You snooze, you lose.

Flattered Jen agrees to a date with Leo at the Bistro, which is awkward due to the presence of ex-husband Johnny Connor (Richard Hawley) having a business meeting at the next table. Johnny later calls at the Rovers to speak to his old flame only to find her otherwise engaged with her new toy boy. All this gets Johnny thinking about his future in Weatherfield – is it time he left the bad memories behind?

Elsewhere on Coronation Street

Natasha Blakeman (Rachel Leskovac) eyes up taking over the empty salon, while Dev Alahan (Jimmi Harkishin) eyes up the lady herself which throws Bernie Winter (Jane Hazlegrove) into a jealous spin. Once Nat makes it clear she’s not interested in Mr Alahan’s amorous advances she’s reminded by Gail Rodwell (Helen Worth) she promised to pay to fix the Platts’ sinkhole, and she can’t afford to buy up the hairdressers’ too. Thankfully it’s Audrey Roberts (Sue Nicholls) to the rescue as she agrees to sort the sinkhole so Natasha can take over her old business. With a new name above the door at Aud’s, will Rita Tanner (Barbara Knox) be tempted back after defecting to Claudia’s to get her roots done?

Dev is stung by Natasha’s rejection so Aadi Alahan (Adam Hussain) plans a boys’ camping trip to cheer up his deflated dad. Just as the last waterproof is packed an upset Asha Alahan (Tanisha Gorey) reveals she’s been knocked back by Nina again, so Dev invites his daughter along. Aadi is miffed that Asha is muscling in on his father-son time, leaving Dev torn between his twins. This is going to be a fun holiday…

