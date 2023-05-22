As a new week began, Paul visited his twin sister Gemma Winter (Dolly-Rose Campbell) and his nieces and nephews, and was in a cheerful mood as he later met up with pal Dee Dee Bailey (Channique Sterling-Brown) where he thanked her for urging him not to give up.

Paul Foreman (Peter Ash) broke down in distressing scenes in tonight's Coronation Street (22nd May), as partner Billy Mayhew (Daniel Brocklebank) planned for their future - still unaware that Paul has been diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease .

But as Paul explained that he hoped to be treated with new drug Tofersen, which could slow down his symptoms, he was put out by Dee Dee's cautious attitude.

Undeterred, Paul headed to the hospital a day early for his appointment with an MND nurse, and asked another nurse about the drug he had read about, as he asked to see someone urgently. The nurse acknowledged that he had heard of Tofersen, but warned that it only worked for a small percentage of sufferers.

Remaining oblivious as Paul kept him in the dark, Billy went to see Gemma, before deciding to meet up with Paul; and later, at their flat, he sang Paul's praises as an uncle. This led Billy to ask Paul if he had ever considered having kids with him, adding that he'd like them to discuss adoption.

Your guide to the latest in the world of entertainment, delivered by experts We've got spoilers, gossip and exclusive interviews for you. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Paul snapped that this didn't interest him, and Billy became concerned and quizzed Paul about whether his 'injury' was bothering him. Paul softened, and compromised that he wasn't ready for children right now but that this might change.

More like this

Although Billy backed off, it was clear that he was invested in the idea of adoption, and Paul agreed to think it over. But as he made out that he needed to go to the shop for milk, Paul rushed outside quickly, and, struggling over what his future really looked like, he broke down in heartbreaking scenes.

Will Paul ever open up to Billy about what he's going through?

For information and support on all aspects of motor neurone disease, visit the MND Association's website or call the charity on 0808 802 6262.

Read more:

Visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide.

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.