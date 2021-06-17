Nina and Corey have a tense showdown on Coronation Street – but is her ordeal over?

Fans of Coronation Street who had been hoping for Nina Lucas (Mollie Gallagher) to get her fighting spirit back were treated to just that in tonight’s double helping of Corrie – but it took her a while to get there.

Her downward spiral following the attack and the death of her boyfriend, Seb, very much continued this evening and she looked set to make a worrying choice when she accompanied a much older, and also very drunk, man back to his hotel after being asked to leave The Rovers for being too drunk herself.

Only when she got there, she was distracted by a meeting taking place on the table next to them – one that her attacker, Corey Brent (Maximus Evans), was having with a star agent who was about to kickstart his career after he won the ‘Best New Talent award in football.

Seeing Corey being lavished with praise was enough to make Nina rise up and channel her anger into bringing him down. As the agent mistook her for a fan, she made it clear who she was and made a scene so that everyone in the room knew what kind of a man Corey really was.

While she was set to escalate things further, Abi Franklin (Sally Carman) made an appearance and was able to talk her down and the pair ended up having heart to heart where Abi apologised for how she had been treating her – something that Nina was relieved to hear.

Just when it looked like things were set to calm down for her though, Corey turned up outside the cafe and once again showed his true colours. A scared Nina initially stayed behind the closed door but, in a moment of bravery, she stepped out onto the cobbles with the award she stole from him at the hotel and refused to let him berate her again.

His vicious words about her appearance only spurred Nina on this time as she told him that whatever he does, he will always be a murderer and, to rub salt in the wound, she smashed his award into pieces which led to an angry Corey lunging towards her to lash out.

Only he did not get the chance as Roy Cropper (David Neilson) emerged and put a stop to it, revealing that he has already called the police on Corey for breaking his bail conditions and they were soon on the scene to haul him away.

Whether Corey gets what is coming to him in court remains to be seen but for Nina, it seems she is on the verge of starting to rebuild her life again let’s hope that nothing else comes along to derail that…

