Relations turn sour on Coronation Street between Fiz and Tyrone – are they over for good?

A much-loved couple hit troubled waters in Coronation Street next week, when the relationship between Fiz Stape (Jennie McAlpine) and Tyrone Dobbs (Alan Halsall) seemingly comes to an end.

Fiz is initially led to believe they have a good chance of reconciliation after rumours spread that Alina Pop (Ruxandra Porojnicu) has started a relationship with Lucas Kempton (Glen Wallace).

But despite Tyrone persuading Alina to keep up the ruse, it is Maria Connor (Samia Longchambon) who rumbles him. She wastes little time in warning Tyrone that unless he tells Fiz he is still sleeping with Alina, she will do it for him.

Fiz starts asking questions and soon learns what’s going on. She gets into a full-on argument with Alina which Tyrone walks in on, and as he approaches, Fiz understands he has chosen Alina over her.

The two are soon locked in a war of words – one which Fiz’s daughter Hope overhears. When the young girl asks Tyrone whether he loves Alina more than her, he becomes convinced Fiz has poisoned her against him. It seems this break up is on course to be a nasty one – but has Tyrone made the right decision?

Also in Weatherfield next week, two residents of the cobbles face the courts over their dealings with Ray Crosby (Mark Frost). Gary Windass (Mikey North) is first up and gets eight months for perverting the course of justice, but is allowed to return home.

As for Faye Windass (Ellie Leach), is she about to get a far harsher punishment – and will anybody be able to help if she does?

