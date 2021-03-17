Fiz to be left devastated by Tyrone’s betrayal in Coronation Street

While Fiz Stape (Jennie McAlpine) is busy making wedding plans in Coronation Street, she has no idea that her week is going to be far from the joy-filled one that she was hoping for when she learns what Tyrone Dobbs (Alan Halsall) has been up to.

She decides to surprise him next week with the news that she has planned a Greek wedding for them – in front of several of their friends for good measure. But Fiz is left devastated and humiliated when she learns that Tyrone now has eyes for somebody else – Alina Pop (Ruxandra Porojnicu).

Following Fiz’s heartache, Tyrone tries to assure her that he is committed to a life with her and he made a mistake with Alina that means nothing. Determined to put things right, he soon learns that the situation is far messier than he thought it would be when Fiz and Alina come to blows.

Following the spat, Alina makes her anger towards Tyrone known and she is furious that he has dropped her in it by talking to Fiz and she now wants nothing to do with him. As the week goes on, Fiz and Tyrone try their best to work through their problems but it is clear that there is no quick fix.

Fiz is mortified when news of what has happened spreads around the cobbles and despite her trying to put the past behind her, she clearly now, and for good reason, has trust issues and Tyrone begins to feel that she is constantly checking up on him to make sure he is not up to no good.

Will their relationship be saved, or has the damage been done? And will Tyrone be able to forget about Alina, or will he be tempted to try and smooth things over with her?

