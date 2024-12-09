When Debbie Webster (Sue Devaney) drove her new car across the cobbles, she almost struck young Bertie Osbourne, who ran across the road to see Bethany Platt (Lucy Fallon).

Dad Daniel (Rob Mallard) was already furious with Debbie for her role within the cosmetic company who botched girlfriend Bethany's procedure, and he ranted at Debbie for her latest act.

Bethany was unimpressed, but decided to meet Daniel for a drink anyway, where they cleared the air after their bust-up, which had seen Bethany exposed for pretending that cancer caused her stoma surgery.

But when Bethany spotted oblivious Jenny Connor (Sally Ann Matthews) wearing one of her tops, she was angry to realise that Daniel had given her clothes to ex-girlfriend Daisy Midgeley (Charlotte Jordan) for safekeeping, and told her of Bethany's insecurities in the process!

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Daniel drowned his sorrows, getting so drunk that he stumbled around outside. When he saw Kevin Webster (Michael Le Vell) leave the keys to sister Debbie's repaired car under the wheel, Daniel recklessly decided to take it for a spin.

This was witnessed by a stunned Daisy, and after Daniel crashed the car, she ordered him out and took over, later telling him that the incident was now taken care of - although she refused to reveal the details.

After sleeping off his drunken state, Daniel thanked Daisy and left the Rovers, while Daisy was haunted by her actions.

Meanwhile, Shona Platt (Julia Goulding) had gone to visit fling Kit Green (Jacob Roberts), before leaving his hotel room after a change of heart.

She was soon nursing an injured arm, and official spoilers have revealed that Shona was caught up in the chaos of Debbie's stolen car. What we were unaware of, until now, was Daniel's involvement.

Shona talking to Adam in next week's Coronation Street.

Kit was urged to question Sarah Platt (Tina O'Brien), who was nearby when Kevin left Debbie's keys and had previously damaged the same vehicle.

Kit was satisfied that Sarah had not taken the car, but when he checked CCTV at the police station, he clocked love interest Daisy driving Debbie's car!

Did Daisy hit Shona with the car? Or might Daniel have been the culprit, with him and Daisy failing to spot that they had left Shona hurt?

Read more:

Visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what else is on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.