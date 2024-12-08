Reflecting on scenes between Shona and Gail, Goulding explained: "She's been a constant for Shona [and] I think she's feeling nervous because with Gail gone, it could expose a lot more goings on in the family.

"And she's her support network, she's always been on her side, which is odd for daughter-in-law of Gail. It's like losing a little, tiny limb."

As for saying goodbye to Helen Worth in her final scenes on the soap, Goulding told RadioTimes.com and other press that "it was emotional on so many levels".

"From my point of view, I've not only worked with Helen for eight years, I've watched this since I can remember, so Gail's been part of my life since I started watching Corrie," she said.

Goulding continued: "Obviously the last eight years [I've been] getting to know Helen as a person as well. So it was incredibly emotional."

Helen Worth for Coronation Street. ITV

While not much is known about how Gail will exit Coronation Street, new producer Kate Brooks did give a slight teaser in her Christmas 2024 preview.

"It's a lively Christmas on the street," Brooks told RadioTimes.com and other press earlier this festive season. "Lots of bombshells are dropped. This is set against Gail's wedding, whether she goes through with that or not, I cannot say anything, but it is a story [with] the Platts at the heart of it. It's really festive. It's a story about family and how secrets can impact and implode on a family."

Speaking further of Gail's exit, Brooks said her departure will be one "that she deserves".

As said Brooks, Gail has "been such an icon on the street for such a long time" and those on the soap felt they couldn't explore her exit "without a feeling and being steeped in nostalgia", with the promise that there is "tons of nostalgia in this episode".

We can't wait!

Read more:

Visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what else is on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.